Bengals Injury Report: Thursday Statuses Posted Ahead of Week 3 Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnati unveiled its Thursday injury report for the Week 3 action against Pittsburgh. A few names stuck on the list, including B.J. Hill (Achilles), who didn't practice again and looks like he will miss a second consecutive game this season.

Other than Hill, one other big injury stood out for Cincinnati as the team gets ready to put Andrei Iosivas on injured reserve at some point this week following his thumb surgery. He should return in a little over one month.

Jonathan Allen (knee) missed practice again after getting another rest day for that ailment on Wednesday. Friday is a big practice for his game status on Sunday, he is likely to suit up after getting a "not injury related" tag from the team.

The Steelers had a few names still dinged up: running back Rico Dowdle (toe), who did not practice again and looks like he'll miss the game, while fellow starter, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was limited again.

Joe Burrow is ready to make that 2-0 record 3-0 this weekend against Pittsburgh.

“We're 2-0. That's what matters right now. We're going to keep getting better. We'll get back, watch the film, see where we can improve. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot today, a lot of penalties early on that set us behind the stake. Against a team like that with those two guys on the edge, you can't get in second-and-long, first-and-20, first-and-15, third-and-long. You're not going to convert many of those," Burrow said on Sunday.

Cincinnati has one of the league's best defenses so far and, outside of Hill, is healthy and firing on all cylinders entering its first division matchup of the season.

The Bengals have the easiest schedule remaining of all NFL teams after winning both games in what many thought was their toughest two-game stretch before the season started. They could get on a winning roll big time over the next few months.

The Ravens aren't facing a crazy-difficult run either (29th-hardest schedule left), so Cincinnati has to stay healthy and keep winning.

Check out the full report below:

Bengals-Steelers Injuries | NFL

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