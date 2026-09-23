Bengals Injury Report: Opening Statuses Revealed For Bengals-Steelers Week 3 Battle

The Bengals released the opening injury report for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, and everything looks pretty good on their side.

B.J. Hill (Achilles) missed the session, as did Jonathan Allen (knee) but it was just a rest day for the latter according to Zac Taylor. Andrei Iosivas (finger) is going on injured reserve sometime this week after surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament.

Joe Burrow is off the report entirely and practiced fully.

On the Steelers side, running back Rico Dowdle (toe) did not practice, while fellow starter in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was limited.

Taylor and his team are aiming to own the tempo again this week; that strong defense has been a big factor in those tempo battles.

"Absolutely. I think we're really good at all three phases," Taylor said on Sunday. "We're going to have to call on a different phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road you got to play great defense. It was hard for our offense today; it was challenging. That's about as challenging as it gets calling plays and having guys execute. They're talented across the board. It's not just the defensive ends, which are elite; it is every single position and how they're coached.

"They make it really challenging. I thought our guys rose to the challenge and got a bunch of gritty yards. The stat sheet is not going to show that it was a great overall performance, but it felt like we were able to run the ball in some tough situations and move the field like we needed to get points on the board, or punt and pin 'em down there, so I was proud of that."

Burrow and the Bengals are trying to learn more about themselves in another NFL mirror this week.

They are headed on the road to face the Steelers.

"It's hard to learn a ton in two weeks," Burrow said recently. "We're going to find ways to win. I know that. Defense is going to find ways to make plays. We're going to make plays on offense when it matters, and we're going to keep finding our rhythm and just keep getting better."

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