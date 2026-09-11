Bengals Injury Update: Latest DJ Turner Health Status Revealed Ahead of Buccaneers Game

All eyes are on two Bengals defenders amidst Friday's final Week 1 injury report. Cornerback DJ Turner II (hamstring) and defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) both got downgraded to limited on Thursday and held the same status on Friday's report.

Turner was dressed for practice and stretched normally with the team on Friday. Zac Taylor confirmed Turner is "good to go" for Sunday's opener while Stewart is doubtful and should be on track to play Week 2.

Their impact on Sunday's game remains murky as Joe Burrow hopes to start fast against Tampa Bay with a roster he has a lot of confidence in.

"Not just each week, but every day, every day at practice, every day in meetings, every day in the weight room, every time you step foot in the building, trying to bring that mindset," Burrow said about a Super Bowl mentality on Wednesday. "And Sunday is just a result of what you do in the offseason, but mainly that week of work. So you got to bring it every day."

That excitement extends to and throughout a defense that should be much better, especially if Turner and Stewart can be fully unleashed throughout the next two weeks.

"I have my thoughts and impressions about our entire team, but we got to go out and prove it," Burrow said before touching on his unit later on. "We got to go out and execute on Sundays and prove ourselves right. So that's what's great about football. You have every Sunday you get a chance to make an impression on your teammates, your coaches, the world, and it doesn't really matter about anything else; you can block everything out. You can be terrible for several weeks, but you know every Sunday is a new opportunity.

"You gotta be adaptable (on offense). You got to be able to adapt on the fly to a lot of different things that are going at you, both from the defense and from yourselves. It's no secret we're going to face unscouted looks every week because of the weapons that we have on the outside and the style of offense that we've played in the past, and we have to be able to see those looks and interpret the looks that we're going to see based on those looks we see early in the game, and be able to adapt to that. And I think we've done really well at that in the past, but we just have to continue to build on that."

We will update this piece with the full injury report, as most of the team is healthy.

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