Bengals Legend Highly Approves of Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Bengals trade for Dexter Lawrence is a move that both media members and fans of the team have been clamoring for them to make to capitalize on the team's Super Bowl window with Joe Burrow.

One franchise legend who has been critical of the team in the past however, has finally chimed in and is a big fan of the move for the All-Pro defensive tackle.

Former Bengals left tackle, Andrew Whitworth tweeted and reacted to the move with a simple combination of flexing and saluting emojis via X and afterwards said that the Bengals sent a message that they want to win now and that the organization is seizing the opportunity in its current competitive window.

Message Delivered

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Message has been sent… We are here to win now! Seize the Opp" Whitworth said on X.

Whitworth has been vocal in the past about the Bengals lack of aggressiveness in the trade market, even citing at one point that he would like to see the team make a move to acquire Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby on the Fitz & Whit podcast. Lawrence is clearly excited to get rolling on this new journey.

"You got to be uncomfortable to get comfortable," Lawrence said about this new experience on Monday. "When this opportunity came, I jumped at it because I knew I was going to be uncomfortable. I learned a lot of new names, move to a new city, and bring my family and my dogs and find that place. So I knew it's going to be a little uncomfortable. That's the process, though. And I think I handled it well, and I handle those things well. So I was just excited to be here, especially with my dog, B.J. (Hill), to play with him. Get another opportunity to play with him. And take this thing to another level."

Now that the Bengals have made the blockbuster move that former players and fans alike have been waiting for, the legend is fully bought into how the Bengals are structuring the roster in order to compete now and in the future.

Message has been sent…



We are here to win now!

Seize the Opp! https://t.co/6Ar4VnCgui — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) April 19, 2026

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