Bengals Linebackers Must Show Immediate Growth in Week One

The question of whether or not Barrett Carter or Demetrius Knight Jr. have improved in year two with the Bengals gets an answer soon. The team chose not to add a veteran to the linebacker room this offseason and instead count on growth from their young duo while adding talent around them on the defense.

Al Golden confirmed that Carter is wearing the green dot once more as the main communicator of the defense. He also affirmed that the linebackers are the glue of the defense, and said that he would assist them with making certain calls as opposed to having Bryan Cook do so.

"Barrett is the green dot, we've been working with 44 all of training camp," Golden said. "They're the conduit from the front to the back, the glue if you will, I can give them some really brief tips that can relate to a certain call from a line backer standpoint as opposed to having Bryan come up there and tell the front 'hey if they do this, lets do that.'"

Both Knight and Carter have looked improved during training camp along with the rest of the defense, but nothing will feel believable until it translates it to games that matter.

The Buccaneers Offensive Test

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dexter Lawrence II should provide an immediate huge boost to the defense, among other veterans like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, the linebackers have a tough first test.

Running back Bucky Irving still managed over 800 total yards in a down season for Tampa Bay last year. New Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is likely looking to get Irving in position for plays away from Lawrence and the D-line and force Knight and Carter to make plays.

Tampa Bay also signed Kenneth Gainwell this offseason, who last season carved up the Bengals on 16 touches, 105 yards, and two touchdowns. They will surely have a role for him quickly and try to get the ball to him in space. Knight and Carter need to put themselves in a better position than last year to slow Gainwell down and not allow him to control the game again.

Neither Knight or Carter can afford to start the season slow. If they do, then the question of why the team did not add a quality veteran linebacker is going to grow louder.

Barrett Carter blitz up the middle Demetrius Knight Jr picks off Joe Burrow. Barrett Carter having a very active and vocal day on the play before the blew up a screen pass to Chase Brown. pic.twitter.com/tGp5p0Q7n1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 30, 2026

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