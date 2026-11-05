It's a big weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals. Fresh off of their dramatic win over the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals are in Spain as they prepare for battle with the Atlanta Falcons.

A win over the Falcons on Sunday morning would put the Bengals in a prime position as the postseason race heats up. To compete with the rest of the top teams in the league, the Bengals could make a few additions to the roster prior to the trade deadline on November 10th.

There has been a lot of talk about this team adding a running back before the deadline, and a lot of fans are hoping that running back is Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor. However, the Bengals have now been linked to one of the more underrated backfield stars in the league.

Should The Call Be Made?

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs past Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

B/R Gridiron has listed the Bengals as one of the next teams to make a potential blockbuster trade. The potential trade has the team landing New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Hall has only appeared in three games this season, as he suffered a quad injury. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has revealed that Hall is good to go and should play this week.

There's no doubt that the veteran running back would elevate the backfield in Cincinnati. In his three games this season, Hall has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown. Last season, the former second-round pick had his best season, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Bleacher report isn't the only one to mention the Bengals as a trade fit for Hall.

Jets On SI Lists Bengals as Trade Suitor

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Buechler of New York Jets On SI listed the Bengals as a trade fit for Hall.

"The Bengals have had one of the league's worst rushing attacks throughout Joe Burrow's career. They have trusted Chase Brown, but the fourth-year RB has managed only 340 rushing yards in seven games in 2027. Hall could be the perfect replacement for a Bengals team that has struggled to establish the run," Buechler wrote. "Hall makes an impact in both the rushing and passing game. That is exactly what Cincinnati needs. They are almost too dedicated to the pass, having had a bottom-five rushing offense over the past five years. Hall's ability to shine in both aspects of the offense may matter more to a team like Cincy than some think.

"Hall is in the first year of a three-year contract, so this is more than a rental. Hall could slot into the Bengals' offense and take over the backfield immediately. With the Ohio team holding all its 2027 draft picks, including an extra third-rounder, New York could push for the Bengals' second-round pick."

Analysis

The Bengals would prefer to keep their second round pick. Would a third rounder get it done?

There shouldn't be any injury worries with Hall from an injury standpoint. He started at least 16 games for the Jets every single season.

Taylor is probably the dream addition still, and rightfully so, but if the Jets plan on moving players at the deadline, the Bengals shouldn't hesitate to reach out.

The biggest holdup in the Bengals making a move would have to be what the front office is willing to give up. If Taylor is the route they go, the Bengals may have to say goodbye to a second-round pick, and other assets. One would have to think the asking price for Hall would be lower.

Worrying about a discount shouldn't matter, but the front office has to take the future into account. This team can win with either running back discussed. As the trade deadline approaches, things are getting really interesting.

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