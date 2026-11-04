3 Logical Breece Hall Trade Destinations to Give Jets the Best Return

Breece Hall's last snap for the Jets was on Sept. 27, and Gang Green has gone 1-4 since the injury. However, that has not been because of the running back room. Braelon Allen has taken over the backfield, leaving New York with an interesting conundrum.

In the five games Hall has missed, Allen has 504 rushing yards and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. This has put Hall's future with the Jets in question.

Hall is no stranger to trade rumors. The running back was one of the names in rumor mills when the Jets were selling in 2025. Hall ultimately stayed with the Jets and signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with New York. The former Iowa State Cyclone looks to be on the trading block again as the Jets look like sellers before the deadline.

So if Hall is on his way out, what teams would be willing to give New York the best return for the fifth-year veteran?

1. Broncos

The Broncos' run game has been less than stellar in 2026. Denver has averaged just 92.6 rushing yards per game this season. Denver is in the conversation for teams looking for running back help at the trade deadline.

Denver holds nine draft picks for the 2027 draft. The Broncos have two fourth-round picks, which opens the door for negotiations. Breece Hall won't fetch as high a return as Jonathan Taylor, but the Jets can still get value from trading the running back.

The Jets could snag the Broncos' third-round pick as Denver has two in the fourth. If New York gets a third for Hall, that would give them six picks in the first three rounds. Denver needs help in the run game, and it may be a perfect trade for both teams.

2. Packers

The Packers are another team that could be a good trade partner for Hall.

Green Bay's rushing attack has been abysmal, ranking dead last in the NFL. Josh Jacobs has returned from his stint on the Commissioner's List to a paltry 2.3 yards per carry and may miss more games due to his ongoing investigations.

The Packers are 5-3 despite a poor rushing attack, so Green Bay may be willing to trade for a talent like Hall. The Packers don't have a first-round pick in 2027, but they hold two fourth-round picks. The Jets could benefit more from the Packers' draft capital if they trade Hall.

New York should look for the third-round pick from the Packers if Green Bay wants Hall. That doesn't mean the Jets can't snag a second-round pick for the running back. The Packers are desperate to contend, and an answer to their running-game woes might be worth a late second if Green Bay is to have two picks in the third.

3. Bengals

The Bengals have had one of the league's worst rushing attacks throughout Joe Burrow's career. They have trusted Chase Brown, but the fourth-year RB has managed only 340 rushing yards in seven games in 2027. Hall could be the perfect replacement for a Bengals team that has struggled to establish the run.

Hall makes an impact in both the rushing and passing game. That is exactly what Cincinnati needs. They are almost too dedicated to the pass, having had a bottom-five rushing offense over the past five years. Hall's ability to shine in both aspects of the offense may matter more to a team like Cincy than some think.

Hall is in the first year of a three-year contract, so this is more than a rental. Hall could slot into the Bengals' offense and take over the backfield immediately. With the Ohio team holding all its 2027 draft picks, including an extra third-rounder, New York could push for the Bengals' second-round pick.

The price for Hall

The Jets set a precedent that Hall will not go for less than a third-round pick during last year's trade deadline. With these teams, the Jets will have a chance to get that caliber of return and maybe more. If they want to move on from Hall, they should want, at least, Day 2 picks in return.

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