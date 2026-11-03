Bengals Make Roster Move Surrounding Cashius Howell's Wrist Injury

The Bengals placed rookie defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve, prompting a likely call-up for practice squad defensive end Isaiah Foskey at some point this week.

Cincinnati is traveling to Madrid, Spain today and may not have a ton of time to try and get another defensive end signed ahead of the game. That position can clearly be boosted by a trade at some point over the next week.

Shemar Stewart is the only healthy backup defensive end on Cincinnati's 53-man roster as of this writing. Howell had wrist surgery already this week and Cedric Johnson is also hurt.

"The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury," The team posted on its website with no corresponding move to complete the roster. "Howell, a rookie out of Texas A&M University, has played in all seven games this season and totaled three tackles with two TFLs and one sack."

Cincinnati is going to be watching the status of DJ Turner and Cedric Johnson this week. Turner is day-to-day with a heel injury as one of Cincinnati's three best defenders this season.

"Thought all those guys had significant plays that helped us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his edge rushing group on Monday. "We're fortunate that we have a lot of depth in the D-Line room. So, again, to offset the loss of Cashius, we're well built in that room, so it's going to provide more opportunity. Guys like Shemar, we knew a day like this would come. It's always unfortunate when a guy gets hurt, but that's why we got the depth. And Shemar's (Stewart) just been doing everything he can to control his spot, and we trust him to make some plays for us."

Cincinnati is traveling to Madrid today and picking practices back up on Thursday.

"Like to be able to deal with the time change when you get there, not feel sluggish," Taylor said about the travel plans. "And so, we'll do our best to get our sleep. We were pretty immediate that we wanted to do this and get over there and get our players acclimated as quickly as possible and be fresh on Sunday."

They play Atlanta at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

We have placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list.



🔗: https://t.co/OUpAUZy1K1 pic.twitter.com/oWs1el3aH8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 3, 2026

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