Bengals Missing Key Pieces for Today's Game Against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting safety Bryan Cook today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cook suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 30-27 loss at Pittsburgh and was replaced by Kyle Dugger. But Dugger suffered a quadriceps injury, forcing Cook back into the game.

Cook was limited in all three practices this week, and the team listed him as questionable on the depth chart.

The other Dugger, linebacker Swayze Bozeman (groin), wide receiver Colbie Young (knee), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles), defensive tackle Landon Robinson and tackle Myles Hinton.

Dugger was ruled out Friday, leaving the Bengals thin at safety. Starter Jordan Battle is dealing with a hamstring injury that had him limited Wednesday and Thursday before going full Friday.

It remains to be seen who will start next to Battle. It likely will either by P.J. Jules, who has eight career defensive snaps, or Russ Yeast, whom the Bengals called up from the practice squad Saturday.

A wildcard candidate is Dax Hill, whom the team initially planned to start in the slot with Jalen Davis (hamstring) landing on Injured Reserve. However, the coaches could pivot and start Hill at safety next to Battle.

That would leave either Josh Newton or Bralyn Lux, who also was called up from the practice squad Saturday, as the starting nickel corner.

Rookie center Connor Lew is active for the first time this season and could make his NFL debut on special teams.

The inactives for the Jaguars are starting cornerback Montaric Brown, wide receiver CJ Williams, cornerback Christian Braswell, safety Jalen Huskey, linebacker Jack Kiser, OL Daniel Faalele and defensive end Wesley Williams.

"Yeah, they're deep. They're deep," Joe Burrow said about Jacksonville this week. "Their two edge rushers are really good ... All those guys can play really good football. Get pressure on quarterbacks to stop the run. Play with high motors. Care about it. And then the rest of their defense plays their roles really well. Understands what they're trying to do with their coverages, and I think they're really good in man coverage. I think they trust their guys on the outside, as do we. So, we'll see what their plan is early, and we'll have to be ready to adapt to whatever they're showing."

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