Bengals Named as Possible Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowlers

When it comes to the Bengals current running back situation, many believe that the team is an injury to Chase Brown away from dire straits.

The current depth behind Brown consists of Samaje Perine, who is a solid backup, and Tahj Brooks, who barely played as a rookie in 2025.

The team did sign undrafted free agent Jamal Haynes out of Georgia Tech, but he will only be competing with the likes of Kendall Milton and Gary Brightwell for the fourth and final spot on the roster or a place on the practice squad if the Bengals only keep three on the initial 53-man roster.

If you ask ESPN Senior Reporter Dan Graziano, however, the Bengals were looking to bring in more help at running back this offseason than just Haynes. That's why he listed the Bengals as a potential landing spot for two veteran running backs who could be traded on his list of Early Trade Deadline Candidates.

Veteran RB Trade Candidates For he Bengals

NFL Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Graziano started off by listing James Connor as a possible option for the Bengals to pursue as an answer for running back depth.

"Conner accepted a pay cut this past spring, so it's possible he's in their plans and that someone such as Trey Benson is more likely to get traded to alleviate the logjam at running back" Graziano said.

"It feels like one of the Cardinals' six RBs has to go, and a team looking for a reliable veteran back could make a move for Conner if he's having a hard time getting carries. The Bengals and Giants jump to mind; they were looking for running back help this offseason but didn't bring in much."

That last sentence could come as a surprise to some given Brown is currently eligible for an extension, though the front office could have been browsing the available running back options while shoring up the defense in free agency and the draft.

Graziano went on to suggest that Alvin Kamara could be an option for the Bengals at running back as well.

"New Orleans doled out big money to Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and has a crowded RB room that also includes Kendre Miller, Audric Estime, and Ty Chandler" Graziano said. "It's hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense."

Bengals Trading For Running Back Is Unlikely

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it is Connor, Kamara or somebody else, the Bengals giving up assets in order to acquire a veteran running back just feels unnecessary at this point in time.

The team believes heavily in Perine as Brown's backup, and whether or not they extend Brown, his replacement would likely come in the form of a rookie in next year's draft.

If Brown and Perine both were to go down, then a trade could be in the cards. But it likely would be a situation similar to when they acquired Khalil Herbert, who was swapped for a late Day 3 draft pick with the Chicago Bears

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