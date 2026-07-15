Bengals Offseason Winners and Losers as Team Approaches Training Camp

The smell of football has yet to hit the air, but in two weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals will begin training camp.

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Bengals seem to be fresh and ready to attack a very important season for this franchise. The Bengals made some major additions to the roster this offseason, and there will undoubtedly be some position battles to follow during camp.

As camp approaches, let's take one last look at the biggest winners and losers on the Bengals' roster from the offseason.

Winner: Dexter Lawrence II

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dexter Lawrence was looking for a fresh start and found one with the Bengals. If the three-time Pro Bowler wants to get back to that status, he will have a golden opportunity with this defense.

The Bengals gave up the most rushing yards in the NFL last season. No one can say the front office didn't try to fix that issue with one of the biggest acquisitions this offseason.

Loser: T.J. Slaton

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. (98) celebrates following a play against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lawrence's arrival, that means someone will have to take a back seat. It looks like T.J. Slaton Jr. could be the odd man out.

While Slaton was a massive piece of the Bengals stopping the run last season, Lawrence will be the one taking up most of those reps.

Winner: Colbie Young

Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) runs down field during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 fourth-round pick Colbie Young has a lot of people excited around the franchise.

The former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has a chance to prove he is a Day 1 impact player when training camp finally arrives.

Loser: Russ Yeast

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Russ Yeast (39) catches a pass during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran cornerback Russ Yeast is looking for a home this season, but it may be difficult for him to find time on the field.

With the addition of Bryan Cook, the Bengals have their starting free safety. Yeast has a chance to win the second spot, but it's going to be an uphill battle for a player who hasn't played in a regular season game since 2024.

Winner: Jonathan Allen

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw downfield as Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) applies pressure during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are counting on veteran experience to stop the run game this season. Along with the addition of Lawrence, the Bengals also brought in longtime Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

This is another opportunity for a multi-time Pro Bowler to show that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. It may be a risk to bring in a 10-year veteran, but this is a risk worth taking.

Loser: Tanner Hudson

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) tackles Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) in the first quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are going to be deep at tight end as they head into training camp. Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki and Erick All could be the top targets in the unit. That leaves a question mark next to Tanner Hudson's name.

With the draft selection of Jack Endries, it feels like the writing could be on the wall for Hudson during camp. However, don't expect the eight-year veteran to just allow a rookie to take his spot.

Depth at tight end is going to be a very interesting story during camp.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.