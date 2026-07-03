Bengals Named Best Fit For Free Agent Veteran Linebacker Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals only have one clear big weakness left on paper ahead of the 2026 season. CBS Sports dialed into that linebacker flimsiness with a match in the free agent market.

Bryan DeArdo sees former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner as the best fit for both sides as we approach free agency.

A Great Fit

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) is tackled by Washington Commanders middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wagner is arguably the best linebacker to enter the league since 2010. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and has been an Ironman for most of his career (over 2,200 snaps the past two seasons with an 83 overall average Pro Football Focus grade).

"The 36-year-old Wagner is truly an ageless wonder," DeArdo wrote. "Last season (his second with the Commanders), Wagner filled the stat sheet with 162 tackles (which brought his career total to 2,000), 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

"Cincinnati made headlines this offseason when it added defensive veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook. But it could still use a veteran linebacker who can help youngsters Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter."

Wagner's a bona fide warrior at the LB spot, logging over 3,300 snaps in the past three seasons, while never posting a Pro Football Focus grade lower than 78.6 in that stretch.

PFF had him as the only NFL linebacker to earn 90.0-plus grades in run defense (90.3), pass rushing (92.4) and tackling (90.5) this past season. Coverage is where his play falls off (51.1 mark in 2025), but Cincinnati can likely tolerate poorer play there if he completely beefs up the rush defense, which he's graded out at 90.3 or better against in each of the past four seasons.

It's not like he has to come in and immediately suck up all the oxygen in the room. He's unlikely to sign for major starter money with just three weeks remaining until training camp. Cincinnati can sign him on a flier and see how well he fits in the system and the young LB room.

At this point in the calendar, Wagner may just be waiting out the dog days of training camp before joining the league for a 15th season. He'd be a welcome addition if the Bengals pursue him with some of the $16.4 million in cap space they have left.

Check out the full matchmaker piece from CBS Sports here.

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