Bengals' New-Look Safety Duo Earns Major Respect With Top 5 Ranking

The Cincinnati Bengals' rebuilt defense is already earning national recognition before training camp even begins.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame ranked the NFL's five best safety duos entering the 2026 NFL season, and the Bengals made the list at No. 5, pairing Jordan Battle with newly signed safety Bryan Cook. It's a strong endorsement for a position group that looks very different from what it did just a year ago.

Battle had a strong 2025 season, a major reason Cincinnati made the list. After playing a limited role in his first two seasons, Battle became a full-time starter last year and turned his first opportunity into a breakout chance, establishing himself as a staple in the Bengals' secondary.

Bengals' Safety Room Earning Respect

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Battle played 1,047 snaps (90%) last season and finished with four interceptions and 125 tackles. That production puts him in a great spot entering a contract year as one of the more underrated young defensive backs in the league.

As for Cook, he gives the Bengals plenty of value on and off the field. Cincinnati signed the former Kansas City Chiefs safety to a three-year deal this offseason, bringing him back to his hometown after he spent the first part of his career with a highly successful franchise.

Cook played 62 regular-season games over four seasons with Kansas City and brings two Super Bowl rings to the Bengals. He also had 13 passes defended and three interceptions over the past three seasons, and added 205 tackles during that same stretch.

The Bengals' front office spent the offseason trying to redefine its identity by making splashy moves to support Joe Burrow and the star-studded offense. Cook's arrival gives Battle a running mate, and the ranking serves as some validation for the front office's decision to make the move.

If both players perform up to expectations, the Bengals might have finally found a safety room with consistency and stability for the future.

Verderame clearly believes the Battle-Cook pairing has enough talent to be among the better duos in football. Now, it's time for them to prove it.

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