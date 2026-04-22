Bengals Not Done? NFL Insider Hints at More Moves After Blockbuster Trade

The Bengals made a splash when they traded for Dexter Lawrence II this week. Surely they're done making big moves, right?

Well, maybe.

MMQB insider Albert Breer believes the Bengals could make more trades during the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I’d also tell you not to be surprised if the Dexter Lawrence II trade winds up being a precursor to the Bengals being more aggressive moving around the board this weekend," Breer wrote in his latest column. "Cincinnati’s generally been one of the most conservative teams in football with draft trades—and it’s actually now been three years since they last did a deal to move up or down at any point in the draft (they made just two trades involving picks over that period, and both were for veteran players, shipping off Joe Mixon and bringing in Khalil Herbert in 2024). The Bengals have seven picks heading in. We’ll see what happens."

Paramount Importance

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) communicates in between plays in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Bengals need to make it to the playoffs after missing the postseason in each of the past three seasons.

They've added plenty of big-time pieces to their defense this offseason, including Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Lawrence. Despite the additions, they still have plenty of needs.

On defense, it starts with linebacker and cornerback. Adding another edge rusher would make a lot of sense.

On offense, Cincinnati could use a true swing tackle behind Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. Tight end is a sneaky need. The same goes for wide receiver. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lead the way, but Andrei Iosivas is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The rest of the room is unproven.

Joe Burrow made it clear in January that the Bengals would have to be aggressive this offseason.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said. "You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals have certainly improved. Do they have another move or two left in them?

Cincinnati has seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round 2: Pick 41

Round 3: Pick 72

Round 4: Pick 110

Round 6: Pick 189, Pick 199

Round 7: Pick 221, Pick 226

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals move down in round two to gain an extra selection and then use their sixth and seventh round picks to move around the board to get the players they're targeting.

For more on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below. Check out Breer's entire column here.