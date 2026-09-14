Bengals Offensive Line Dominates Trenches Against Buccaneers During Week 1 Win

The Bengals offensive line looked dominant against what is on paper a strong Tampa defensive line in Sunday's 33-27 win.

SumerSports confirmed that even though the Buccaneers blitzed on almost half of Joe Burrow's dropbacks, they managed only a 29.7% pressure rate. According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Burrow is the least-pressured QB in Week 1 so far. The Bengals allowed pressure on 19% (7) of Burrow's drop backs. A pair of those were under center plays (40% - just five drop backs from under center), five were shotgun plays (15.6%).

Amarius Mims Shutdown Rueben Bain Jr.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best performance on the Bengals O-line came from Amarius Mims, who completely shut down first-round rookie Rueben Bain. According to NFL Analyst Trevor Sikkema Mims only allowed two pressure across 37 dropbacks, making Bain a non-factor throughout the game.

Mims entered this season with breakout potential, and there is a real possibility that we witnessed part of a Pro Bowl-level breakout for the young tackle.

Dylan Fairchild ended the day as the only linemen on the Bengals O-line to surrender a pressure rate higher than 8.1%. Fairchild worked against Calijah Kancey for most of the day, who has proven to be an above-average pass rusher in his young career.

This O-line Will Protect Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) yells out instructions to his teammates during home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. The Bengals beat the Buccaneers 27-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At one point near the end of the first half, Joe Burrow scrambled for a 12-yard first down and hit after he slid by Tampa safety Tykee Smith. This did not sit well at all with linemen Dalton Risner or Amarius Mims who right away confronted Smith for the hit before referees threw the flag for a late bump.

Burrow has taken cheap shots from defenders in the past. There have been several instances where a corner or edge will come in on a blitz and hit Burrow well after the ball is out, with little to no reaction from any O-linemen.

That changed Sunday, and this returning group of starters on the Bengals offensive line takes protecting Burrow everywhere as serious as ever. As long as Burrow is upright, this team has a chance to compete with anybody in the league, and this offensive line should continue to ensure that remains the case.

Per Sumer Live, Bucs blitzed on almost half of Burrow's dropbacks. Still managed just a 29.7% pressure rate. Bengals OL decisively won the battle up front. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 13, 2026

Cincinnati's OL played very well against what should have been a better Bucs pass rush. Kancey got Fairchild pretty good, but every other Bengals OL had a pressure percentage below 8.1% per @NextGenStats. Specifically, Amarius Mims only allowed 2 pressures on 37 dropbacks — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 13, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.