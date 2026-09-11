Kevin Kugler Previews Bengals Buccaneers Week One Showdown

The Bengals open up the season as part of FOX's 1 PM slate of games on Sunday, and play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler is calling the action in Paycor Stadium.

Kugler appeared on First Word and previewed what he pegged as an exciting game when the schedule released. He began by saying the Bengals' defensive scheme differs from what Baker Mayfield has faced previously in Cincinnati.

"This was the game that we had pegged as the game that I thought would be the most fun, depending on how effective the defensive changes for both of these teams are, who knows what we're gonna see offensively, I am so fired up for it," Kugler said.

"The familiarity is only limited to what you might do scheme-wise, and I don't know that you're gonna see too much of the scheme that he saw from Cincinnati when he was playing with Cleveland with this Al Golden defense that he's gonna be facing, I think it's a different defense and I'm excited to see what exactly this defense looks like this year," Kugler said of the differences on this year's Bengals' defense.

Expects Dexter Lawrence And Boye Mafe To Stabilize Defense

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs off the field in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kugler did not shy away from recognizing Dexter Lawrence as one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He acknowledged that although Lawrence has faced heavy double teams lately, his ability to disrupt the entire offense is a major asset.

"I think he's one of the best down linemen in the league, he was still on pass rush downs last year double-teamed like 56% of the time, so he draws a lot of attention in every aspect of the game from an opposing offense," Kugler said on Lawrence's ability to affect offenses.

Boye Mafe also earned praise from Kugler as another reliable defensive-line force who provides stronger presence on the line.

"I do like Boye Mafe, I think he's a tremendous talent, I think he's somebody that you can look to and say 'alright, this is a proven pass rusher, somebody who's going to be able to assert himself a little bit stronger up front," Kugler said of Mafe's impact.

Kugler expects a large dose of run plays from the Buccaneers in week one to test the Bengals' new defensive front, along with their young linebackers.

Bengals Ceiling This Season

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most people believe Joe Burrow must stay healthy, and the defense must be at least average for the team to make a deep playoff run. Kugler is no different in that belief; however, he seems to have more faith in the team reaching its ceiling than many in the national eye.

Kugler cited Amarius Mims as someone who must take a big step on the Bengals' offensive line and a key piece in keeping Burrow healthy.

"Has to take a huge step, you've got to see Joe Burrow upright all the way through this season, and Amarius Mims is one of those guys who made all the starts last year, but can he take that next step?" Kugler asked of Mims ceiling.

Kugler believes the Bengals can return to the postseason and beyond this season. He cited the dysfunction in the rest of the AFC North as an example of how the Bengals can make the playoffs as the division's only stable franchise.

"Oh 100%, It'd be a huge disappointment if they don't, they've invested in this franchise, they've invested in the players they needed, with the schedule they have it'd be a huge disappointment if they didn't make the postseason," Kugler said. "It's a perfect situation, the division has never been in this much flux outside of Cincinnati, everybody else in this division has questions right now, as we get into Week 1, they're the known commodity in the division, I think they're the favorite in the division, I think they're one of the favorites in the AFC."

Check out the full interview below: