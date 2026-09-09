'It All Makes Me Laugh' - Joe Burrow Further Squashes National Media Narrative Around Cincinnati Commitment

Joe Burrow sees all the garbage surrounding his joy and commitment to the Bengals. Funny garbage at that.

The Bengals star understands that's what comes with the job, especially leading a team that hasn't had playoff success for a while. Alas, it just makes Burrow laugh when he sees talking heads discuss him leaving Cincinnati at some point.

Smile And Wave

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The message is clear from Burrow: He's in the Queen City for the long haul and ready to bring titles, plural, to the town that's embraced him.

"It all makes me laugh, man. It all makes me laugh. It all makes me laugh, but it's all good," Burrow repeated after expanding on the news cycle of the NFL during his Wednesday media session.

The offseason is long, and the Bengals fan base is one of the most fervent, dedicated groups, so it's no wonder the national shows try to rile things up like this.

He knows it all comes with the territory.

"That's the life that we live," Burrow understands. "Things that we say are going to be interpreted in a lot of different ways. (Geoff) Hobson and I talked about this the other day. I'm very efficient with my words, and so that leaves a lot of room for interpretation sometimes. And that's fine. That number one brings attention to the league. When you get paid so much money, it's because people care about it. People want to watch it. People watch these shows and want to watch us on Sundays and love us and hate us and everything in between. That's what's so great about the game. So people have a right to say and write whatever they want.

"When you're younger, you may take a little piece of it, but it's just what happens. ... When you're younger, you're emotional and intense, and especially the way my college career played out, you take any motivation anywhere you can get it. And now I'm intrinsically motivated. I'm not externally motivated. So as you get older, that's kind of a switch that you've got to make."

The motivation has never been more vocally clear from Burrow as he leads a largely healthy roster into battle on Sunday.

A roster one could argue has never been better around him.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.