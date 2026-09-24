Bengals' Record vs. Steelers is 1 of Worst Divisional Marks in NFL Current's Alignment

The Cincinnati Bengals have evened the score somewhat since Zac Taylor arrived, but their series history against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still lopsided.

It’s not the most lopsided divisional series in the NFL, but it could move into the Top 5 if the Steelers win Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Since the current divisional alignment was created in 2002, the Steelers are 34-14 against the Bengals, which is a .708 winning percentage.

That’s tied for sixth best in the league, but it’s not even the best in the AFC North.

The Steelers are 37-10-1 against the Cleveland Browns for a .751 winning percentage. That ranks second in the league behind the New England Patriots’ mark against the New York Jets.

Here’s the top 10:

Patriots vs. Jets, 39-9 (.813)

Steelers vs. Browns, 37-10-1 (.781)

Patriots vs. Bills, 36-12 (.750)

Ravens vs. Browns, 35-13 (.729)

Packers vs. Bears, 35-13 (.729)

Steelers vs. Bengals, 34-14 (.708)

Chiefs vs. Raiders, 34-14 (.708)

Colts vs. Titans, 34-14 (.708)

Eagles vs. Giants, 33-15 (.688)

Colts vs. Texans, 32-15-1 (.677)

The Bengals are 28-20 (.583) against the Browns, which is tied for the 24th best mark out of 48 possibilities.

The Bengals are 23-25 (.479) against the Ravens.

While Sunday’s game will be in Pittsburgh, something to keep in mind after the Bengals get back from Spain is their home record against the Steelers.

It’s tied for the worst in the league in the current division alignment.

Pittsburgh has a dominant 19-5 record at Paycor Stadium for a .792 winning percentage that is tied with the Patriots’ 19-5 record at the Jets for best in the league.

The Bengals don’t have a winning road record against any of their AFC North foes. They are 12-12 at Cleveland, 9-15 at Pittsburgh and 9-15 at Baltimore.

Since Taylor took over in Cincinnati it 2019, the Bengals are 6-8 against the Steelers overall.

During that time span, there isn’t a single AFC North matchup that ranks among the 10 most lopsided in the league.

The Ravens’ 10-4 record (.714) against the Bengals is tied for 15th.

The top 10 marks since 2019:

Bills vs. Dolphins, 12-2 (.857)

Patriots vs. Jets, 12-2 (.857)

Packers vs. Bears, 12-2 (.857)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals, 12-3 (.800)

Cowboys vs. Giants, 12-3 (.800)

Buccaneers vs. Panthers, 11-3 (.786)

Chiefs vs. Raiders, 11-3 (.786)

Bills vs. Jets, 11-3 (.786)

Dolphins vs. Jets, 11-3 (.786)

Texans vs. Jaguars, 11-3 (.786)

Rams vs. Cardinals, 11-3 (.786)

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