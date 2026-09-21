Bengals Open as Road Betting Favorites in 2026 Divisional Battle Against Pittsburgh

The Bengals are back to being betting favorites in Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the team set as 3.5-point favorites to open the week ahead of their first AFC North battle of the season against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is atop the division with no other 2-0 AFC North teams on the board, and they are trying to send the Steelers below .500 on Sunday.

Cincinnati has the pass rush to get after Aaron Rodgers again and dictate the tempo, as they have done across a 2-0 straight-up and against-the-spread start.

"Absolutely. I think we're really good at all three phases," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the team's tempo dictation in Sunday's 20-6 win. "We're going to have to call on a different phase maybe in certain games, but when you go on the road, you've got to play great defense. It was hard for our offense today; it was challenging. That's about as challenging as it gets calling plays and having guys execute. They're talented across the board.

"It's not just the defensive ends, which are elite; it is every single position and how they're coached. They make it really challenging. I thought our guys rose to the challenge and got a bunch of gritty yards. The stat sheet is not going to show that it was a great overall performance, but it felt like we were able to run the ball in some tough situations and move the field like we needed to get points on the board, or punt and pin 'em down there, so I was proud of that."

It's just one more notch in the belt for Cincinnati, which moves to another level of importance this week: Road division games. Go undefeated in your division, and you're only two wins away from a double-digit 2026 season and more.

"Yeah, it's a big one win for us," Joe Burrow said about the win. "On the road, against a team like that, a team that was in position to be in the Super Bowl last year with how they were playing on defense. To get a win on the road like that is big for us. But it's just Week Two. We've been 0-2 before and rattled off 10 in a row. We can do the same the other way. So, we just got to keep going."

Cincinnati plays this Sunday again at 1 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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