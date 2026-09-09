Bengals Release First 2026 Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Action

The Bengals released the first Wednesday injury report of the 2026 season this afternoon, and there aren't many surprises.

Names like Tee Higgins (heel), Ja'Marr Chase (knee), and Shemar Stewart were all full as they work all the way back for Week 1.

Outside of that, there isn't much to worry about after Zac Taylor and the team named captains on Monday.

"When you've got a real veteran who can lead by example and is willing to help younger players with things that the coach isn't always going to be able to help you with," Taylor said Monday about his defensive captains, Dexter Lawrence, DJ Turner II, and Bryan Cook. "There are times when they're focused on another position, and you've got a veteran at the spot who can grab a young guy and help lead him and help point some things out. I think it's critical, and when we really have that at every position on our team, that's really good for us and the coaching staff to be able to have other guys that can be coaches on the field and help get the most out of everybody we got on the roster.

"Saw a lot with the defensive line. Saw it with every position. I think those are the ones that really stand out, but I really think from top to bottom, we just got a really good group of guys that want the most out of everybody because they know that's what's going to give us the best chance to win."

Taylor is ready to see what his team can do on Sunday in the Open in Orange contest against Tampa Bay.

Having Higgins and Chase fully healthy now is a massive factor.

"Those are two leaders by example," Taylor said about his top receivers. "Tee, I think, is a top leader on this team that maybe is not going to have a C on his chest, but in my mind, he does because the way that those guys have really helped all the guys on the offense and across the ball too, I'd say with the corners. So to have those guys leading the way there is really good. We got a really good group there."

Check out the full injury report below:

Bengals Injury Report | Cincinnati Bengals

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