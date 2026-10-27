Bengals Snapping Uniform Combo Drought for Ring of Honor Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will wear one of their most successful uniform combinations Sunday when they pay tribute to two of the franchise’s great players.

The Bengals will wear black jerseys with white pants, orange stripes and black socks for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, which will feature the induction of James Brooks and the late Bob Trumpy into the Ring of Honor at halftime.

Trumpy’s induction will come one day shy of the one-year anniversary of his passing on Nov. 2, 2025, at the age of 80.

Sunday will mark the seventh time the Bengals have worn the black-white-orange-black combo – officially.

They’ve actually worn the combination eight times, but one of those instances was in Week 17 of the 2022 season when the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency on the field and the game was canceled.

The Bengals are 4-2 in the six previous games wearing black-white-orange-black, with the most recent coming all the way back in the 2023 finale against the Browns, making it one of the longest combo droughts among all the options since the team unveiled their new uniforms in 2021.

This will be just the second time the Bengals have worn black jerseys this season, and the first since Week 4 against Jacksonville.

It will be the third time they have worn black socks, which have turned into a good-luck charm for the team.

They’re 2-0 this year while wearing black socks and 8-2 in their last 10 dating back to the Week 6 win on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in 2024.

Here is a list of the previous seven times they wore the black jersey, white pants, orange stripes, black socks combo:

Week 18, 2023: Bengals 31, Browns 14

Week 14, 2023: Bengals 34, Colts 14

Week 2, 2023: Ravens 27, Bengals 24

Week 17, 2022: Bengals vs. Bills, canceled

Week 14, 2022: Bengals 23, Browns 20

Week 7, 2022: Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Week 5, 2021: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT)

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