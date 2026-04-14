Bengals Team Captain Makes Strong Recruiting Pitch for Dexter Lawrence

There are few players the Bengals could trade for this offseason that would have a bigger impact on the team than Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

After requesting a trade from the Giants last week, several different trade proposals have been presented by the media and fans alike on what it would take to acquire Lawrence in what would be a big trade.

Officially making his voice heard for getting Lawrence in stripes is Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show gave his pitch for getting "sexy dexy" to Cincinnati, saying that Lawrence would be even more of a baller in orange and black and noting just how special of a talent he is.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Dexter Lawrence is a baller, and I mean I think he'd be even more of a baller in orange and black" Brown said. "I think it'd be great. He definitely would make our football team better, and to be honest, there's not a lot of teams he wouldn't make better. He's a special talent. He's a baller, man."

Brown knows a thing or two about great defensive linemen, and hearing him gush about Lawrence's talent on the defense is just further evidence of how impactful he would be for a Bengals defensive line that has been missing a interior difference maker ever since DJ Reader left town.

This is a move that would excite the entire city of Cincinnati and potentially get fans to buy back in to the front office's commitment to building a winning football team.

"[Dexter Lawrence] would be even more of a baller in orange and black"



Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. is recruiting the Giants' star DT to Cincy 👀@ZEUS__57 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tewKFYtKJ3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 13, 2026

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