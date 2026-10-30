Bengals Trade Fit for Emerging Linebacker is a No-Brainer Move

Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. have improved this season for the Bengals, but both have still struggled in certain areas, specifically with missed tackles. Together, they've missed 14 tackles in six games, indicating that linebacker remains a weakness on defense, one that could cost them later in the season. One trade candidate could fix that problem, though, as The Athletic has labeled Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley a fit for the Bengals at the trade deadline.

Henley has flashed elite play early in his career. In 2024, he recorded 147 tackles with an 8.7% missed-tackle rate, an interception, and eight passes defended, allowing a 99.1 passer rating. His 2025 season started slow due to severe illness, however, he still recorded 103 tackles with only five misses. He also had two interceptions with five passes defended.

His play in 2026 started inconsistently, but from Week 3 onward, he corrected that and continued to show the traits of an ascending player at 27 years old. He has only missed two tackles all season compared to Knight and Carters 14 combined.

What Would Henley Cost?

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Henley in the final year of his rookie deal and the Chargers having tremendously underwhelmed this season, now is the perfect time to acquire him at a low cost.

The difficulty of negotiating a contract extension, along with a rebuild set to take place in LA, could reduce the trade compensation to as little as a fifth-round pick. The Bengals could avoid sacrificing even a fifth-rounder in next year's draft by including Shemar Stewart in the deal.

There is also a precedent for what an extension for Henley could look like. If he hits his ceiling, the ideal contract should land somewhere in the range of what Zach Baun and Azeez Al-Shaair commanded at $17-$18 million a year.

Acquiring Henley would give the Bengals, at minimum, a starting-caliber player at the linebacker spot with a high ceiling as a potential rising star.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should the Bengals look elsewhere for a linebacker instead of Henley, there are still starting-caliber options worth the investment.

Titans linebacker Cody Barton is one example of a trustworthy player at the linebacker spot as he has remained solid at the position in his eight-year career. He has missed no more than seven tackles since 2019 and will turn 30 in November. Barton has solid coverage skills, but his 4.2% career missed-tackle rate shows he can bring down ball carriers.

Another option is Chargers linebacker Troy Dye, who has routinely served as a solid backup with special-teams experience. The team could acquire him to replace veteran Swayze Bozeman, who is currently on Injured Reserve with a fractured forearm. At 30 years old, Dye would likely fill Bozeman's role better than Jack Kiser, whom the team claimed off waivers after Bozeman's injury.

Either Barton or Dye would be cheaper than Henley in a trade and may better align with what the Bengals want to add to their linebacker room.

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