Bengals Trade For Jonathan Taylor Would Cost Cincinnati A Lot

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly interested in swinging a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, and the Bengals could desperately use another talented option in their backfield.

"As the Colts continue to field trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor, sources say the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams that have checked in," Schultz wrote in a post to X on Sunday. "The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point."

A trade for Taylor would be the best move that the Bengals could make, but it would also be quite an expensive move. What would it cost for the Bengals to make a move like this?

Jonathan Taylor Trade Might Cost More Than Bengals Will Pay

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's a lot of speculation going around that the Colts will demand a first-round pick in return for their generational running back, but it's hard to imagine any team giving up that kind of value in a draft pick for Taylor.

Now, it could be different with the Bengals, as they could finish near the top of the league, which would put their first-round selection around the 30th pick.

The other comparison for the Colts is the Christian McCaffrey trade that sent the star running back from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second, third, fourth, and fifth-round pick.

If that's the ask, the Bengals might need to be out of the running.

This kind of trade would mortgage their future in an attempt to win right now. They already opted for a win-now move by trading their first round pick last offseason in exchange for Dexter Lawrence. This deal has worked out well for the Bengals, but could they find sustained success if they move a haul of draft picks in exchange for Taylor?

This entire idea comes down to how long the Bengals feel they'd be able to keep Taylor and their willingness to commit to winning right now. The 49ers laid out the blueprint for how this kind of deal can work to the buyer's benefit. Will the Bengals follow suit?

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