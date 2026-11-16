Bengals' Unique Decision Sunday Night Has Steelers, Rest of NFL Playing Catch Up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he didn’t think the team was trying to send a message with the unorthodox, somewhat risky decision it made Sunday night prior to kickoff.

But perhaps head coach Zac Taylor was delivering one to his players.

The Bengals won the coin toss and took a left turn away from the norm, electing to receive the opening kickoff rather than deferring the choice to the second half, a decision that barely classifies as one any more with seemingly every team opting to start the second half, rather than the first, on offense.

But when your quarterback and the offense as a whole is on the sort of white-hot heater Burrow and the Bengals have enjoyed, it feels less like a gamble and more like wagering with inside information.

Bengals Take Aggression to Steelers from Opening Coin Toss

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow and the offense cashed in by receiving the opening kickoff and going 80 yards in 13 plays for a field goal that opened a portal to hell for a Steelers defense as the Bengals scored on five of their first six possessions on the way to a 31-3 lead and eventual 38-18 victory to take over the top of the AFC North Division.

“We just wanted to come out and be the aggressor, try to put points on the board early and get those guys behind so they didn’t feel great about running it, and (then) let our defensive line go to work,” Burrow said when asked if the team was sending a message with the rare decision to receive the opening kickoff.

Sunday marked the sixth time the Bengals have won the coin toss this season, and in each of the previous five they elected to defer the choice to the second half, which comes with the possibility of scoring on back-to-back possessions if they can add points late in the first half and then again to start the third quarter.

“I don’t know if (Taylor) told everybody, but I knew that we were going to set the tone and try to get out there and score points,” wide receiver Dohnte Meyers said. “We want to score points, and receiving the ball first, that’s the first opportunity to set the tone.”

Just last week, the Bengals won the toss in Madrid and deferred their choice to second half. They fell behind 7-0 but Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit up the Falcons, with Chase recording 142 receiving yards in the first half alone, a new career high for the opening 30 minutes.

Sunday night, he topped it with 146 to back up Taylor's decision to shrug off the consequences and try to strike first.

Taylor has been more willing than most coaches to buck the trend of deferring after winning the toss.

The Bengals 62-63 on coin toss during Taylor’s 125 regular season games.

Sunday was the 12th time he’s elected to receive the opening kickoff.

He only did it once during his first two seasons, and it didn’t go well. The Bengals lost 27-3 at Baltimore.

In 2022 after a string of poor opening drives, Taylor attempted to mix up the formula and opted to receive the opening kick in Week 3 against the Jets, and the Bengals scored on their first possession on the way to a 27-12.

Taylor also took the ball first in a 35-17 rout of Atlanta in Week 7 of 2022, and in a 27-24 victory at home against the Chiefs in Week 14.

He did it three times in 2023, with two coming in primetime – a Week 3, 19-16 Monday night win against the Rams and a Week 9, 24-18 win against the Bills. There also was the 27-3 loss at Tennessee in Week 4.

In 2024, Taylor did it again in primetime in a 17-7 win against the Giants in Week 6.

Last year there were three instances, all late in the season after Burrow’s return – a 39-34 loss at Buffalo in Week 14, a 37-14 win against Arizona in Week 17 and a 20-18 loss to Cleveland in Week 18.

With the way Burrow has been playing, don’t be surprised if the aggressive nature of scoring first and playing with the lead continues.

“He’s just on it,” Taylor said of Burrow. “I think Joe did an excellent job keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys for some big plays. Those guys made big plays and tremendous catches — all of those guys really. Everyone stepped up and made some plays for us. Obviously, he (Burrow) set the tone.

“This is just how he is,” Taylor added. “I feel like I’ve seen him in this rhythm quite a bit. He has a lot of confidence. Like I’ve said before, the offensive line is blocking so well, it allows us to play confident. At one point we had 24 passes and six runs. It is what it is. As long as these guys are doing that and we are making our way, that’s how it’s going to be.”

After falling behind early in three consecutive comeback wins against the Ravens, Titans and Falcons, the Bengals never trailed against the Steelers.

They led 17-0 before adding another TD on the final drive of the first half to go up 24-3. And it was 31-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

In Week 3 at Pittsburgh, the Bengals won the toss and deferred. The Steelers scored touchdowns on their opening two drives and got points on their first three, and Burrow and the offense were playing catch up.

Sunday night, they flipped things, both in terms of the game and the season, forcing the Steelers and the rest of the AFC North opponents to play catch up going into the second half of the season as they sit atop the division at 7-2.

“We don’t have to worry about what anybody else is doing,” Taylor said while answering a question about the division standings, but it could have just as well have been about the edge of taking the ball first and jumping on top.

“We just have to worry about our stuff,” he added. “This obviously gave us a big lift.”

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