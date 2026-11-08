'Handle Flight Back The Right Way' - Zac Taylor's Historic Bengals Team Taking Spain Momentum Home

Zac Taylor is entering uncharted territory during his Bengals tenure.

Cincinnati is 6-2 or better for the first time since 2015 and, obviously, the first time in Taylor's tenure as the healthy, rolling Bengals cooked to a 34-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Now, the team is hurrying back home to Cincinnati from Madrid, Spain, to recover and try to buck the tough task of beating a division opponent the week after an international game.

Charging Forward

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins celebrates scoring their fourth touchdown off a pass by Joe Burrow REUTERS/Ana Beltran TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | REUTERS

The Steelers will be coming off a bye, and the winner of that game likely controls things down the back half of the season. They are both tied at 6-2 as of this writing.

"Big game coming our way against Pittsburgh," Taylor told the media. "They've already gotten us once this year, so we got to handle this flight back the right way. We got to get our bodies recovered. We got to have a great week and be ready for our home fans on Sunday night."

Cincinnati didn't have any clear injuries pop up during the game and seemed to recover/handle the whole week well in Spain.

Taylor's offense is cooking right now as the most efficient in the NFL, all while posting 31 points through three quarters for the 12th time in his tenure.

They've scored 30-plus points in six of eight games this season.

"Two teams are going to handle the same schedule, and we just wanted to come out and make sure we show that we've handled it better than anybody. And so, again, proud of the way all three phases played," Taylor said. "There might have been a lull here and there in each phase, but the other side picked us up, and we were able to finish the game the right way."

Cincinnati now has an important couple of front office days coming up.

They scream out as a contender that should add another piece or two via trade on either side of the ball and really gun for the top seed in the AFC.

"I just think we're starting to kind of hit our stride a little bit, and it's not perfect, and it rarely is at this point in the season," Taylor said about his team's run over the last four games. "We're just focusing on not making the same mistakes we made in previous weeks, really playing together. And so I think that four-game winning streak matters to us. And again, we just got to keep going from there because this next one's a big one."

Cincinnati is hitting the air home in the next few hours.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.