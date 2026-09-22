Bengals Young Star Dominates in Week 2, Quickly Emerging as Potential Superstar

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 2 of the NFL season as underdogs as they traveled to Houston to play the Houston Texans.

The Bengals have had a questionable offensive line for a large majority of Joe Burrow's NFL career, and it's made his life a lot more difficult than it needed to be. In Week 2, the Bengals matched up against the Texans in a matchup that was sure to test their offensive line.

Houston has edge rushers like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Both edge rushers have the ability to wreck a game, as they play key roles in the Texans' incredible defense. As a result, all eyes were on the Bengals' offensive tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims. While Brown didn't look good against the Texans, Mims had one of his best games yet.

Mims is quickly emerging as a potential superstar for the Bengals.

Amarius Mims Has Been Dominant Through 2 Weeks

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) warms up before the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow was under pressure for most of the contest against Houston, but it wasn't because of Mims. Mims didn't allow a sack against one of the best pass rushes in the entire league, as he matched up against Anderson and Hunter throughout the entire contest.

According to PFF, the young offensive tackle didn't allow a single pressure in 34 pass-blocking snaps. Against edge rushers like Anderson and Hunter, this is an incredible feat.

In Week 1, Mims was also incredible, though it wasn't against the same caliber of edge rushers. He didn't allow a single sack or pressure against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either. This would put him at over 70 pass-blocking snaps on the season without allowing a single pressure.

Given how dominant the Texans' defensive line was against the Bengals in Week 2, the fact that Mims completely held down his side of the line is incredible. The Bengals needed a franchise offensive tackle to step up for the future of their franchise, and that seems to be exactly what Mims is doing right now.

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