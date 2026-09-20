Joe Burrow Addresses Health Status Following Physical, Trenches Win Against Houston

Joe Burrow did enough to win on Sunday, leading his Bengals to a 2-0 start in the 2026 season with a 20-6 win over Houston.

He went to a tried-and-true winning method by feeding Ja'Marr Chase with both Bengals touchdowns. Both plays took huge throws from a player fighting through some "soreness" early in the season, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm good to go. It's a little sore after the game but no problems. There are a lot of people across this league playing with tight backs. No big deal," Burrow said via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia.

Houston got after Burrow pretty well, especially when elite edge rushers got matched up with Orlando Brown Jr., but the team weathered all storms for a convincing win. Amarius Mims was a big part of the blocking success on the line's other side.

"Feels like early on in 2021 when we got a really good defense and try to stay in front of the sticks, not turn the ball over, kick field goals, put points on the board. We're going to win with our defense," Burrow said.

Mims stayed level against that same nasty pass rush, allowing no pressures on PFF's initial game charting.

"They have two guys who make a lot of money, and I see why they make a lot of money," Mims said at his locker. "They're good players, and they also have great linebackers, great cornerbacks, and great safeties, great everything. But we came into a hostile environment, won 20-6. So I'm thankful for that."

The defense showed up hugely, posting a rare six-point outing spearheaded by Dexter Lawrence playing great again. He stuffed a key fourth down and harassed CJ Stroud all day. Cincinnati allowed 3.3 yards per carry and just 6.4 yards per pass.

Cincinnati is allowing just 3.9 yards per rush this season.

"No touchdowns. That's a pretty good statement. And winning the game, that's another great statement," Lawrence said to FOX19's Joe Danneman at his locker along with more media members. "So I think for us, we just got to keep building on this momentum and understand how we're doing it and understand why we're doing it, and just keep playing for each other."

The whole team banded together and can keep growing next week against Pittsburgh.

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