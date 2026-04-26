Biggest Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2026 NFL Draft Class

The Bengals added seven players to their team during the 2026 NFL Draft. Of course that doesn't include the Dexter Lawrence trade, which set the tone for the entire weekend.

Cincinnati needed to get better in the draft and they did by adding versatile players that should be able to help in a major way. Despite the additions, there are still some holes on this roster.

Here are my top takeaways about the Bengals' 2026 draft class:

Pass Rush is King

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence addresses the media April 20, 2026, at Paycor Stadium for the first time since becoming a Cincinnati Bengal. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals made it clear they needed to bolster their pass rush a week ago when they traded the 10th overall pick for Dexter Lawrence. They knew Caleb Downs had a real chance of falling to them at 10. They also knew that Lawrence could completely change the way their defense is viewed.

His presence should unlock and maximize the impact of Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill. It should give Boye Mafe, Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy a chance to thrive in 1-on-1 situations.

Cincinnati could've stayed pat once the draft started, but they didn't. They used the 41st overall selection on Cashius Howell. The twitchy, bendy pass rusher is exactly what that room was missing. He's a pure pass rusher that should have an instant impact and compliment the rest of the room well.

Don't look now, but the Bengals have a real defensive line room. With Lawrence leading the way, they have the "waves" of linemen that defensive coordinator Al Golden envisioned at the NFL Combine just two months ago.

"We want to be able to come at people in waves," Golden said on Friday night. "I think we’ve established that now. We have great character in that room. We have leadership. Obviously, just being around Dex (Dexter Lawrence) the last four days, the impact that he’s made (already). You’re going to get a healthy B.J. (Hill) back. And, as I’ve been saying to the defensive staff all week, it’s like we’re not just getting Cashius and Dex, we’re also getting Shemar. We’re getting a healthy Shemar all offseason, and all preseason. He’ll be exposed to all that. I know he’s got another gear left in him. I couldn’t be more thrilled the way it all worked out."

Linebacker a Big Need

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) enter the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bengals took Howell in the second round, which meant passing on Jacob Rodriguez, CJ Allen and the rest of the top linebackers in this class.

The Bengals were open to taking Sonny Styles in the first round prior to trading the 10th pick. Obviously they didn't expect him to make it that far and he didn't. Washington picked Styles with the No. 7 pick.

Ultimately, the Bengals opted not to take a linebacker in the draft. They made that decision after not addressing it in free agency.

Was it by design or simply how free agency and the draft board fell?

"It's how it can fall. We had linebackers stacked in free agency," assistant general manager Steven Radicevic said. "We had linebackers stacked in the draft that we would have taken. But it's just the way it falls. And again, we're happy with the players that we took in free agency. And looking back on it at this point, I wouldn't go back. And I don't think we would go back and change anything we've done in free agency or in the draft. And I feel like we've gotten good value at a lot of our signings or in the draft."

Linebacker is still a need. Will they add a veteran in free agency? If they do, then it would help roundout a complete makeover on defense.

Another sneaky need is the nickel cornerback spot. Cincinnati was open to adding one on day three, but they opted to address their offense with four-straight picks.

Adding on Offense

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have used almost all of their resources to address their defense this offseason. That changed on day three of the draft when they made four-straight picks on offense.

They took center Connor Lew, wide receiver Colbie Young, offensive lineman Brian Parker II and tight end Jack Endries in rounds 4-7.

It was good to see the offense get some much needed talent. Yes, they have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The entire starting offensive line is returning this season.

That doesn't mean they couldn't use more depth in key spots. Lew and Parker give offensive line coach Scott Peters two young and talented offensive linemen to develop. They join a room that includes Amarius Mims (year 3), Dylan Fairchild (year 2) and Jalen Rivers (year 2). This has a chance to be the deepest offensive line room of the Burrow era.

Young was a reach based on consensus, but it's easy to see the Bengals' mindset. He's a 6-4, 218 pound wide receiver that runs a sub 4.5 40-yard dash. Some will call him Higgins-lite. What if he's souped up Auden Tate?

Having a fast version of Auden Tate alongside Higgins and Chase would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Trade Was Key

Cincinnati Bengals Assistant General Manager Steven Radicevic speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only reason they were able to land both Lew and Young was because of their A+ trade with the Jets. The Bengals sent picks 110 and 199 to New York in exchange for picks 128 and 140. They were able to get Lew and Young—two players that they were focused on adding at pick 110.

That trade set the stage for a major day three haul that the Bengals deserve major praise for pulling off.

Day 3 Value

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs on na fake punt during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Bengals crushed it with their final three picks of the draft. Adding Parker and Endries in rounds six and seven already felt like stealing. Then they followed it up by selecting Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson with their second seventh round pick (226 overall).

Parker has experience playing center and both offensive tackle spots. The Bengals believe he can play all five spots if they ask him to. It's an extremely valuable trait to have for an offensive lineman. He has a real chance to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and they picked him at No. 189, which was about 70 picks later than he was expected to go.

Endries is one of the best tight ends in this draft. Most expected him to be picked in rounds 4-5. Instead, he fell to round seven. Endries was 128th overall on Arif Hasan's consensus big board. The Bengals picked him at 221 overall.

"I will make sure I make every team that didn't f****** draft me pay, to be honest with you," Endries said. "I'll keep track of every person taken before me, every team that passed on me. And every game I'm going to play, it's just going to be trying to do some bad things to the other players."

The Bengals topped it off by taking Robinson. He's an undersized defensive tackle that was extremely productive at Navy. He had 64 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks last season.

"Feel like we have a really good [defensive tackle] room there, but it's just one of those guys just too good to pass up," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You're sitting there in the seventh round, and you have a great player there that you really like. We've had him in the building before, and just felt like we needed to add him to the mix and let him come in here and compete."

Don't be shocked if Robinson pushes for a roster spot as a rookie.

For more on the Bengals' draft haul, watch the video below: