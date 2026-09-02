'Feel It In My Bones' - Joe Burrow Entering 2026 Season With Super-Bowl Confidence

Joe Burrow made a rare podcast appearance this week during the debut episode of Chasing No. 1 with Ja'Marr Chase and Annie Agar. Cincinnati's two top players chopped it up on a variety of topics during a nearly hour-long conversation.

The two are clearly excited to get into the regular season and see what this new-look defense can bring to their hopeful winning ways in one of the most-important seasons ever for the franchise.

"I just want to win this year. I just want to win," Burrow hammered home on the show. "The rest will take care of itself. I think we'll break a bunch of records eventually, but I think we're gonna have a really good team, a chance to win every game that we step foot on the field for, and I don't know about you, but I could really feel it in my bones, in my soul, in OTAs this year, different from years past. ... We brought in a lot of the right guys, a lot of the right people with the right mindsets to go and chase this goal of of winning a Super Bowl and winning as many games as we can and being the best possible team that we can.

"I felt it from our D-line. I felt it from our defense. Our offense has the same guys as years past, so we felt that for the last couple years as good as we've been."

Addition Ammo

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) talks with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (left) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (right) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dexter Lawrence and his monstrous training camp have played a big role in that confidence.

Burrow revealed he and Lawrence hung out a lot this offseason. A theme for this Bengals team. It's one thing to mesh on the field, but plenty of championship teams across all sports also share a bond like these examples off the field.

"I'm just excited to see big Dexter out there," Burrow noted. "I was hanging out with Dex a lot. Quiet, soft-spoken guy, but then the more I've been around him, you know, the more energy he has. I'm excited to see it (Lawrence's in-game trash talk). I'm just excited."

Chase has a 2021 feeling with this group. Cincinnati just barely lost the Super Bowl that season after a magical run.

"Feels like 2021 all over again when the guys were talking a lot of trash because we had a lot of guys that were talking on defense," Chase noted on the show.

Health, health, health. If this team stays healthy, watch out.

Dive into the full comments below around the 36-minute mark:

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