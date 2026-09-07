The votes are in, and the Cincinnati Bengals announced their seven captains today as the team held its first of four practices in preparation for Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And new safety Bryan Cook is a first-time captain.

Not a first-time Bengals captain. A first-time captain at any level. And in his hometown.

“It's an honor and a privilege to be here learning the guys, learn the system, learn the coaches,” Cook said. “Build that trust, that's the main thing. If you go back to the first interviews, that was the thing I was trying to harp on, building trust with the guys because they depend on me.”

Cook never was voted a captain in his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he said the University of Cincinnati and Mount Healthy High School didn’t award a captain’s ‘C’ to any player. Instead both schools named different captains for each game, and he had his share of those.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is another of the defensive’s captains along with cornerback DJ Turner II.

Lawrence was a captain numerous times with the New York Giants, as well as at Clemson and in high school.

Like Cook, Lawrence is in his first season with the Bengals and immediately earned enough respect to garner the votes.

And though Turner has been a member of the team since 2023, it’s his first year as a captain as well, marking the second consecutive year in which all three of the team’s defensive captains were in that role for the first time with the Bengals.

Last year it was Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and B.J. Hill.

Though he’s never been in the role before, Cook said he knows what he can offer his teammates as a captain.

“Being dependable,” he said. “I'm someone you can depend on back there come hell or high water and all the storms and whatever that brings. Someone to lean on when times are rough.

“It's going to be a long, long season, but with the title of being a captain, I know it's a crown on my head I have to wear,” he added. “They say heavy is the head that wears the crown, so I know there's a lot of eyes on me. But I don't care about that. I only care about the guys and building the trust day in and day out. That's what ultimately will drive me to come in here every day with that fire.”

While Cook, Lawrence and Tuner are all first-time Bengals captains, continuity reigns on offense with quarterback Joe Burrow (seventh consecutive season), center Ted Karras (fifth) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase repeating in their roles.

When Cook arrived, learning the playbook wasn't the only studying he did. He took a keen interest in his teammates, knowing it would help him help them from his position at the back end of the defense.

"I spent a lot of time with Drago – DJ Turner – Dax (Hill), JB (Jordan Battle), D. Knight (Demetrius Knight), even (Dexter) Lawrence, just learning guys, learning their stories, what they're about. Every day might be different, but at the end of the day, just find a way to reach everyone. That's being a captain, being a leader.

"It's also the most interesting part, too. It's kind of like building a puzzle every day. It's a pleasure seeing a guy's face light up when you help them make a play. For instance, giving D. Knight a tip and he shoots the gap for a TFL. That puts a smile on my face as if I made the play myself. But when the times of chaos come, I need to know how to reach that person in that moment."

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