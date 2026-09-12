Buccaneers Corner Predicts Big Game Against Joe Burrow, Guarantees Interceptions

Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense have prime bulletin board material before their Week 1 game against the Buccaneers has even begun.

While speaking with local media this week, Tampa cornerback Zyon McCollum acknowledged that Burrow wants to get the ball to his elite playmakers. McCollum then stated that any ball in the air belongs to the Buccaneers secondary, and made the bold claim that they will have three to four interceptions against Burrow.

"They want to get their season started off right and they are looking to get into a rhythm early so the ball is guaranteed to go into the air and a ball in the air belongs to us," McCollum said to Tampa Bay media. "We know that we are going to get tested early and this is an incredible opportunity for us and there will be no better feeling than when you take away three, four interceptions."

McCollum emerged as a starter for the Buccaneers in 2024, and has three interceptions over the last two seasons.

Hot Start?

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) winds up a throw. The Cincinnati Bengals practice outside of Paycor Stadium on Thursday September 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like it or not, there is validity to McCollum's overwhelming confidence. Burrow's stat line in Week 1 throughout his career has not been good as he as only managed 1,151 total yards in six games, and a five-to-five touchdown to interception ratio.

This includes a dreadful line from Week 1 of the 2022 season where Burrow tossed four interceptions in a loss to the Steelers.

Starting the season off fast has always been a challenge during the Joe Burrow era, and that is something that must change this year.

Why Burrow Can Start Fast this Season

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the most urgency anybody has felt from Burrow in his NFL career. He knows the importance of starting the season off fast and emphasized the importance of fundamentally sound football early in the season.

"You've got to play fundamentally sound football early in the season," Burrow said. "Your tempo in and out of the huddle, your substitutions, your play calls have to be correct, early in the season, that gets you so far."

McCollum is anticipating a heavy dose of plays through the air, though he may be in for a rude awakening as the Bengals have incorporated more versatility into the offense. Burrow recently acknowledged the added versatility to the offense this season, and how they can win games in other ways. He also added that the team's defense should allow them to be more versatile as well.

"We're going to draw back and throw it, but I think we're more versatile this year on offense, where you know we can win in several different ways," Burrow said. "I think our defense will allow us to be able to be versatile in that way."

The different approach on offense should lead to a much different Week 1 performance than those in the NFL have seen from the Bengals and Burrow. McCollum's words could come back to haunt him quickly if that happens.

Check out the clip of McCollums comments below:

Bulletin Board Material from CB1 of the Tampa Bay Bucs, Zyon McCollum!



“There will be no better feeling than when we take away 3-4 interceptions.”



Hope the Bengals offense makes him pay. #Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/IWrkGldvZO — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) September 11, 2026

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