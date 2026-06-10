'C' Stands for Cook, not Captain, but the New Bengals Safety is Going to Lead the Defense, Patch or No Patch

Bryan Cook isn’t lobbying for a captain’s role in his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals, nor is he even all that interested in the idea.

But the Cincinnati native has arguably the most important credential for the job – Joe Burrow’s endorsement.

“You see that out of Bryan Cook from Day 1,” Burrow said during his news conference last month, his first since the end of the 2025 season.

“You can tell that he’s going to set a standard in that room and make everybody live up to it and put pressure on everybody if they don’t,” Burrow added.

Cook never wore a captain’s ‘C’ during his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs or in his three years at the University of Cincinnati.

Is he aiming for the role with the Bengals?

“No. I want to win games, bro,” Cook said Tuesday after the team’s fifth of six OTA practices.

“If that's how they view me or not, I'm here to do one thing and one thing only, and that's try to win games,” Cook reiterated. “I'd definitely be appreciative for sure. I'll wear it will a badge of honor. But that's not my main focus.”

It may not be his focus. But leadership in his DNA.

Cook was an unquestioned leader at UC despite never officially being named at captain. And his time in Kansas City followed a similar trajectory.

And while he’s not trying to earn a ‘C’ patch on his jersey, he is trying to establish himself as a leader in a locker room full of new faces.

“Being a leader, either you've got it or you don't,” Cook said. “I don't mean that in an arrogant way, but I mean I have my dark days and my situations myself as far as having those 'pick myself up conversations' or being real with myself, too, and humbling my own self. Being a leader is more about how you walk and you talk.

“But learning the guys, that can you turn you into a great leader,” he continued. “How can I say certain words to certain guys to get them to react a certain way? Every person is different. So I might say one thing to Jordan Battle, and I might say it different to Daijahn (Anthony), might say different to Dax (Hill), might say different to DJ Turner. Learning the guys and learning what triggers them and makes them go ultimately makes you a great leader.

“And I think that’s why Joe Burrow is so great at what he does.”

In addition to learning how to motivate his teammates, Cook is trying to grasp a new playbook and said he’s happy with that progress.

One thing he hasn’t quite learned is what the defense’s identity is going to be.

But he knows where it should land.

“That's kind of too early to say,” Cook said. “Definitely stingy, though, defensive wise. Offensive wise, y'all know what they can do. We're just trying to get the ball back as much as possible. Defensive wise, being stingy across the board, whether it's the run game, pass game, whatever it is. We want to give the offense to go there and score more points.”

The Bengals ranked 30th in points allowed in 2025 (28.9 per game) and 31st in yards allowed (380.9).

So there is plenty of room from growth and improvement.

But not, in Cook’s mind, plenty of time to start fixing that.

“We all know good teams start now, not when the season starts,” he said. “Building those things now is definitely vital for our season.”

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