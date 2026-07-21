Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp

Cincinnati Bengals training camp is about to get rolling next Wednesday, and 90 names are entering the hot cycle with dreams of making an NFL roster.

The coaches have to cut this list nearly in half to dial into the final 53-man roster before Week 1 and there are plenty of candidates fighting it out for a spot in that final group. The pressure is on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, to find the right mixture for success this fall.

"Both Zac and Duke are experienced guys with proven success and really good people," ownership voice Katie Blackburn said this offseason. "We feel good about them for a lot of reasons. I think there's also that element of consistency that hopefully will prove out to be beneficial, too.

"I think those are the things that we would rather try to take advantage of and build on rather than having to regroup and figure things out a little bit from scratch."

Check out all the names Cincinnati is entering training camp with on its 90-man offseason roster.

Offense

64 Ted Karras C

65 Connor Lew C

69 Jacob Bayer C

60 Liam Brown G

63 Dylan Fairchild G

66 Dalton Risner G

74 Jalen Rivers G

61 Cody Ford OT 29

62 Brian Parker II OT

71 Amarius Mims OT

73 Javon Foster OT

75 Orlando Brown Jr. OT

76 Christian Jones OT

77 Corey Robinson II OT

79 Andrew Coker OT

4 Sean Clifford QB

9 Joe Burrow QB

11 Josh Johnson QB

16 Joe Flacco QB

24 Jamal Haynes RB

25 Tahj Brooks RB

30 Chase Brown RB

31 Kentrel Bullock RB

32 Gary Brightwell RB

34 Samaje Perine RB

36 Kendall Milton RB

48 Josh Kattus TE

83 Erick All Jr. TE

84 Jack Endries TE

85 Cam Grandy TE

87 Tanner Hudson TE

88 Mike Gesicki TE

89 Drew Sample TE

1 Ja’Marr Chase WR

5 Tee Higgins WR

12 Ke’Shawn Williams WR

14 Jordan Moore WR

15 Charlie Jones WR

17 Noah Thomas WR

18 Xavier Johnson

19 Kendric Pryor WR

80 Andrei Iosivas

81 Dohnte Meyers WR

82 Mitchell Tinsley WR

86 Colbie Young WR

Defense

0 DJ Turner II CB

20 Tacario Davis CB

21 Bralyn Lux CB

22 Ceyair Wright CB

23 Dax Hill CB

26 Ja’Sir Taylor CB

28 Josh Newton CB

35 Jalen Davis CB

38 DJ Ivey CB

40 Jalen Kimber CB

51 Isaiah Foskey DE

52 Cedric Johnson DE

53 Boye Mafe DE

55 Cashius Howell DE

94 Shemar Stewart DE

99 Myles Murphy DE

68 Jordan Jefferson DT

90 Kris Jenkins Jr. DT

91 McKinnley Jackson DT

92 B.J. Hill DT

93 Jonathan Allen DT

95 Howard Cross III DT

96 Landon Robinson DT

97 Dexter Lawrence II DT

98 T.J. Slaton Jr. DT

42 Oren Burks LB

43 Joe Giles-Harris LB

44 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB

45 Liam Anderson LB

47 Swayze Bozeman LB

49 Barrett Carter LB 23

50 Shaka Heyward LB

56 Antwaun Powell-Ryland LB

58 Eric Gentry LB

59 Jack Dingle LB

6 Bryan Cook S

27 Jordan Battle S

29 Kyle Dugger S

33 Daijahn Anthony

37 PJ Jules S

39 Russ Yeast S

41 Isaiah Nwokobia

Special Teams

46 William Wagner LS Michigan

8 Ryan Rehkow P BYU

2 Evan McPherson PK Florida

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