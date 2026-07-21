Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp
In this story:
Cincinnati Bengals training camp is about to get rolling next Wednesday, and 90 names are entering the hot cycle with dreams of making an NFL roster.
The coaches have to cut this list nearly in half to dial into the final 53-man roster before Week 1 and there are plenty of candidates fighting it out for a spot in that final group. The pressure is on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, to find the right mixture for success this fall.
"Both Zac and Duke are experienced guys with proven success and really good people," ownership voice Katie Blackburn said this offseason. "We feel good about them for a lot of reasons. I think there's also that element of consistency that hopefully will prove out to be beneficial, too.
"I think those are the things that we would rather try to take advantage of and build on rather than having to regroup and figure things out a little bit from scratch."
Check out all the names Cincinnati is entering training camp with on its 90-man offseason roster.
Offense
64 Ted Karras C
65 Connor Lew C
69 Jacob Bayer C
60 Liam Brown G
63 Dylan Fairchild G
66 Dalton Risner G
74 Jalen Rivers G
61 Cody Ford OT 29
62 Brian Parker II OT
71 Amarius Mims OT
73 Javon Foster OT
75 Orlando Brown Jr. OT
76 Christian Jones OT
77 Corey Robinson II OT
79 Andrew Coker OT
4 Sean Clifford QB
9 Joe Burrow QB
11 Josh Johnson QB
16 Joe Flacco QB
24 Jamal Haynes RB
25 Tahj Brooks RB
30 Chase Brown RB
31 Kentrel Bullock RB
32 Gary Brightwell RB
34 Samaje Perine RB
36 Kendall Milton RB
48 Josh Kattus TE
83 Erick All Jr. TE
84 Jack Endries TE
85 Cam Grandy TE
87 Tanner Hudson TE
88 Mike Gesicki TE
89 Drew Sample TE
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR
5 Tee Higgins WR
12 Ke’Shawn Williams WR
14 Jordan Moore WR
15 Charlie Jones WR
17 Noah Thomas WR
18 Xavier Johnson
19 Kendric Pryor WR
80 Andrei Iosivas
81 Dohnte Meyers WR
82 Mitchell Tinsley WR
86 Colbie Young WR
Defense
0 DJ Turner II CB
20 Tacario Davis CB
21 Bralyn Lux CB
22 Ceyair Wright CB
23 Dax Hill CB
26 Ja’Sir Taylor CB
28 Josh Newton CB
35 Jalen Davis CB
38 DJ Ivey CB
40 Jalen Kimber CB
51 Isaiah Foskey DE
52 Cedric Johnson DE
53 Boye Mafe DE
55 Cashius Howell DE
94 Shemar Stewart DE
99 Myles Murphy DE
68 Jordan Jefferson DT
90 Kris Jenkins Jr. DT
91 McKinnley Jackson DT
92 B.J. Hill DT
93 Jonathan Allen DT
95 Howard Cross III DT
96 Landon Robinson DT
97 Dexter Lawrence II DT
98 T.J. Slaton Jr. DT
42 Oren Burks LB
43 Joe Giles-Harris LB
44 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB
45 Liam Anderson LB
47 Swayze Bozeman LB
49 Barrett Carter LB 23
50 Shaka Heyward LB
56 Antwaun Powell-Ryland LB
58 Eric Gentry LB
59 Jack Dingle LB
6 Bryan Cook S
27 Jordan Battle S
29 Kyle Dugger S
33 Daijahn Anthony
37 PJ Jules S
39 Russ Yeast S
41 Isaiah Nwokobia
Special Teams
46 William Wagner LS Michigan
8 Ryan Rehkow P BYU
2 Evan McPherson PK Florida
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.