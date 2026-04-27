Bengals Add Intriguing Undrafted Free Agents Following 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals have added a few undrafted free agents to their coffers following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Check out the reported list so far after they made seven draft picks in the 2026 cycle:

Arkansas OL Corey Robinson

South Alabama RB Kentrell Bullock

SMU S Isaiah Nwokobia

Nebraska CB Ceyair Wright

Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes

USC LB Eric Gentry

San Diego State OL Christian Jones

Kentucky TE Josh Kattus

Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle

A New Batch Of Talents

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

That group is joining these seven names from the draft: EDGE Cashius Howell, CB Tacario Davis, G/C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, G/C Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries, and DT Landon Robinson.

Zac Taylor is over the moon excited about what this new-look Bengals team can do this fall.

The whole scouting staff got credit from Taylor on Saturday, as new voices discussed the players they worked so hard to evaluate.

"No difference for me in our process," Taylor said. "It is awesome to see these guys get a chance because of all the work they put in. So, for the public to be able to see them and recognize the work they do and kind of put a face with the name, but for all of us as coaches, it's a really tight-knit group. I love the way that we go about it here because the scouts live here in the city. I know that we've got two that we added that live elsewhere for now, so it's a really tight-knit group. You know these guys, you've got to bond with them, you've got relationships with them, you're able to have harder conversations with them, and no one is overly sensitive to it.

"They're all constructive, and ultimately, it's a way to get everybody on the same page and get the guys you want in the building. It's the way I would do it until the day I die, with the collaboration between our scouts and coaches. I'm appreciative that Duke (Tobin) lets us do that. He gives everyone an opinion in the room, and so everyone gets an opinion to speak their mind and lay it out, and ultimately someone's got to make a decision, which he does a great job of. I love the way that we go about it. I love the job the scouts do, love that you got a chance to see three of our guys. We've got others that do a good job as well, but the three guys to have a chance to sit up here and speak, I think, is a very unselfish way for Duke to go about it — egoless. That's what we try to be about here in Cincinnati."

It's a new team in Cincinnati, with offseason workouts ramping up next month.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 64,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.