Cincinnati Bengals Announce Fan-Favorite White Bengal Game Opponent

The Cincinnati Bengals continued their rollout of specialty game days today with the announcement of their White Bengal game, which will once again come in primetime for the Sunday Night Football contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

This will mark the fourth time in the last five White Bengal games the uniforms will be on display under the lights, and the fifth time in seven games overall.

I'ts the second year in a row they will wear it against the Steelers.

This year's game on Nov. 15 will come a few days after the Bengals return from their trip to Madrid, Spain, against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals unveiled the White Bengal combo with the white helmet on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins in 2022, winning 27-15.

They are 5-1 in the White Bengal, with the lone loss coming in 2024 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a 4:25 game at Paycor.

Here is the full list of White Bengal games:

Week 4, 2022 – vs. Miami (TNF), W 27-15

Week 11, 2022 – at Pittsburgh, W 37-30

Week 3, 2023 – vs. LA Rams, W 19-16

Week 13, 2023 – at Jacksonville (MNF), W 34-31, OT

Week 8, 2024 – vs Philadelphia, L 37-14

Week 7, 2025 – vs Pittsburgh (TNF), W 33-31

Drop your favorite White Bengal moment⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QiR89YKMQz — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 17, 2026

The Bengals were 4-2 in the white jersey, white pants combo last year, regardless of helmet.

Earlier this week, the Bengals announced their Stripe the Jungle game will be Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The tradition has quickly become a bucket list experience, with fans traveling across the globe to take part,” the team said in a press release. “The Bengals launched the Stripe the Jungle tradition on Sunday Night Football in a 2023 win against the Buffalo Bills, an experience commonly cited as among Bengals fans' favorite memories.”

The team also announced it is bringing back Open in Orange for the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. The fan-favorite tradition marks the official start of the NFL regular season in the Queen City and calls on Who Dey Nation to wear orange, bring positive energy and set the tone for the season with their unrivaled passion.

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