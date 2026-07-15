Jinxes? What Jinxes? Cincinnati Bengals Bringing Back Open in Orange Despite 2 Unfortunate Experiences

The Cincinnati Bengals are opening in orange again, which means the organization clearly does not believe in jinxes.

Or maybe it does a little bit.

While the announcement on social media says, "All Orange," the video highlights the Bengals posted make it appear they will be wearing orange jerseys with white pants, orange stripes and orange socks.

The inaugural Open in Orange game in 2024, when they also wore orange pants, was a disaster as the Bengals fell to the New England Patriots 16-10 despite being 7.5-point favorites.

The Patriots won only three more games the rest of the year and fired their first-year head coach.

The Bengals have never worn the orange-on-orange combo since.

In addition to being 0-1 in orange jerseys and orange pants, the Bengals are 2-7 overall in orange pants.

Even though the Bengals won last year’s Open in Orange game – 31-27 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – that was the game when Joe Burrow suffered the turf-toe injury that required surgery and resulted in him missing nine starts.

But despite the bad run of luck with Open in Orange, it’s back for 2026.

Calling a “fan-favorite tradition,” the team wrote this on its website:

“Open In Orange presented by Kroger continues the Cincinnati ritual around the Bengals' home opener, this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. The fan-favorite tradition marks the official start of the NFL regular season in the Queen City and calls on Who Dey Nation to wear orange, bring positive energy and set the tone for the season with their unrivaled passion. Tickets for the 2026 home opener are on sale now at bengals.com/tickets.”

The release goes on to say that there will be a weeklong celebration with multiple events leading up to the game.

And there will be a limited edition 2026 Season Shirt available at the Bengals Pro Shop beginning Aug. 7, with proceeds benefitting the Freestore Foodbank and helping support Hunger Action Month.

The orange jerseys used to be a secret weapon for the Bengals, as they had a winning percentage about .700 while wearing them.

The last time they wore them was that Week 2 game against the Jaguars last year, their first win in their last four orange jersey games.

Following a home win against the Chiefs in 2022, the Bengals were 27-8-1 in orange jerseys for a .764 winning percentage.

Despite going 1-3 in the last four, they still have an impressive .713 winning percentage.

The first ever orange jersey game was in 2004, a 26-3 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals won nine of their first 10 in orange and 13 of their first 16.

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