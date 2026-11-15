Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactive List for AFC North Showdown vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals starting right guard Dalton Risner is active for tonight’s AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The week began with concerns about starting left guard Dylan Fairchild due to a pectoral injury he suffered late in the 34-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid last Sunday.

But after going limited in Wednesday’s practice, Fairchild went full Thursday and Friday and did not have an injury designation on the final injury report.

Neither did Risner, but the Bengals announced Sunday afternoon they were downgrading him and offensive tackle Myles Hinton to questionable due to illness.

Dalton Risner Shakes Off Illness, Will Start for Bengals

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) looks on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hinton has been inactive for every game this season since the Bengals claimed him on waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 31.

Risner has started 25 consecutive games since coming off the bench in last year’s primetime game against the Steelers.

Pro Football Focus has Risner graded as the 10th best guard in the league this year. He’s 10th in pass blocking and eighth in run blocking.

With the Bengals only having 52 on the active roster, they only need four actives. They are safety Kyle Dugger, center Connor Lew, offensive tackle Myles Hinton and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

Steelers S Deshon Elliott injured his knee during the pregame and has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2026

The Bengals ruled out Dugger on Friday, meaning he’ll miss his fifth game in the last six with a quadricep injury.

Asked if Dugger, a former Steeler, is a candidate to land on Injured Reserve, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he was not, indicating the safety could be close to returning to action.

Three Bengals who are currently on IR had their 21-day practice window opened Thursday, but the team is listing all three as doubtful for Sunday night’s battle for first place in the AFC North Division.

Cornerback Jalen Davis, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and rookie guard Brian Parker II were all listed as full participants Thursday and Friday.

Parker, the team’s fifth-round pick out of Duke, has been on IR since Aug. 30 with a knee injury.

Iosivas has been on IR since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury. He had three catches for 19 yards before suffering the injury in Week 2 at Houston.

Talking after practice Thursday, he sounded encouraged about his chances of playing Sunday.

Davis went on IR on Sept. 30 with a hamstring injury suffered in the first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

The Bengals listed all three as doubtful on the injury report but did not activate any of them to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, resulting in them being downgraded to out.

Because they are not on the 53-man roster, they are not eligible to be on the inactive list.

With Davis still at least another week away, look for Josh “Fig” Newton to get the second start of his career if Davis isn’t activated.

Newton has played sparingly in his three seasons before getting a full snap load Sunday in Madrid. Defensive coordinator Al Golden said Newton’s performance had both ups and downs.

“(Cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks) did a great job with him just bringing him along to the point where, OK, he's ready to do it. Let's see what it looks like,” Golden said. “And then Fig did the rest.

“Fig has great energy. Smart player. And he's vocal. He's a good communicator,” Golden said. “I thought he played really hard. There's some plays I know that he would like to have back, but overall, he really, really responded well.”

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