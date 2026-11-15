Joe Burrow Makes Powerful Statement Ahead of Bengals-Steelers Showdown

The Bengals welcome the Steelers into Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football with the lead in the AFC North on the line. Joe Burrow knows precisely how crucial this game against the Steelers is when it comes to winning the division. He emphasized that it is as big of a game that the Bengals have had in Paycor Stadium in a long time during his press conference because of their loss to the Steelers earlier in the season.

"This is as big of a game as we've had here in a while, we lost to them early in the season, number one," Burrow said. "With the standings at the end of their year you want that to be split, and number two for first place outright.

Burrow also explained the advantages playing at home for the offense in games of this magnitude. He said that the ability to use the offenses cadence as a weapon in a high stakes environment offers more advantage compared to on the road.

"When you're at home you use your cadence as a weapon, you can't really do it on the road, we have a lot of different silent cadences that you can use on the road but it's not as effective," Burrow explained. "When you can use your cadence as a weapon, you get the defense to show what they're doing and get in and out of plays and get in and out of protection calls, whereas on the road that's a lot harder."

He highlighted as well that while having a crucial game in primetime at home again is exciting, one game will not determine where they ultimately finish at the end of the season.

"It's exciting but one game's not gonna determine it, six or seven wins isn't gonna get you to where you wanna be," Burrow said. "There's a long season left, its a big game this week, but next week is a big game too, and the week after that, so we are just focused on this one and trying to make this one a win and go from there."

With a win, the Bengals will move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North at 7-2. A loss would put them a game behind the Steelers in the standings and give Pittsburgh the head-to-head tiebreaker.

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