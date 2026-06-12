Cincinnati Bengals Announce Official 2026 Training Camp Schedule, Fan Attendance Dates

The Bengals released the full training camp schedule for the big festivities starting next month. Cincinnati is slated to start training camp in late July, with the first practice open to the public happening on Wednesday, July 29.

The team is opening the gates for additional public showings on July 30, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 7, and Aug. 16. The big Friday night practice inside Paycor Stadium is kicking off on Aug. 7, and fans do have to secure free tickets for that event.

It figures to be a highly attended training camp by the Bengals faithful after a huge offseason of adding talent in Cincinnati.

The Bengals play three preseason games before wrapping training camp on Aug. 29 and transitioning to regular game-week schedules after that.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor can't wait to see what his new-look squad can accomplish this fall, while assistant GM, Steven Radicevic, has had plenty of glowing comments surrounding the Dexter Lawrence trade.

“You feel the energy in there every day with the players working out,” Radicevic said on First Word With James Rapien this month. “There is a difference. Just you can feel the energy and the presence that he brings in that locker room.

“There are players that I see following him through the locker room, trying to learn from him. Obviously the experience that he has in this game, they’re trying to pick little things here and there from him."

He also noted earlier this month that Lawrence checked every box they wanted when parsing through the trade cost.

“We did all our research. We did all our homework on him,” Radicevic said. “We've talked to players that have been around him, we talked to coaches that have been around him. We felt like he was going to be someone that would be able to come in and elevate our locker room, elevate our club just as a person.

“Now, as a player, the tape pretty much speaks for itself,” he added. “He's constantly taking on double teams. He's able to split the double team. He's still able to affect the quarterback just in terms of who he is as a pass rusher and how much power he has to collapse a pocket. And we felt like that was something that we were missing last year.”

Check out the full calendar schedule below:

See you in the stands.



Training Camp Details 🔗: https://t.co/Oxt5NqwQ9T pic.twitter.com/dhheOSVTjQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 12, 2026

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