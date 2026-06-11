Jordan Battle Recaps 'Amazing' Flight With U.S. Navy's Blue Angels

Jordan Battle sent it way up in the air on Wednesday afternoon. The high-flying safety got to jet around with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels ahead of their display at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

Battle got selected by the Angels as their special celebrity guest to fly with them this week.

WDTN's Joey DeBerardino caught up with Battle after the big flight for the safety's thoughts on the whole event.

Battle In The Skies

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it was amazing, just getting out here on the field, having the jitters come out early," Battle said. "Soon as he went up, he's talking to me, making sure I'm comfortable, making sure my energy's still there, and after that, he just kind of treated me like I'm his partner, like I was Chris, it was cool. I told him up there, I said, 'Fly with me like how you would fly with your partner, and he was like, You don't want to do that. I'm like, Okay, you're right, let's not do that. But let's get close.' And it was a fun experience. And if you have the chance to do it, why not?"

Battle is entering the final year of his Bengals contract and is eager to make an entrenched impact with the team this fall.

Wednesday was another unique experience during his time playing in the tri-state area.

"It was never on my bucket list, but we'll add it there, and then we'll cross it off," Battle joked about flying this way. "So, once in a lifetime opportunity, I'm pretty sure many people dream of doing this. I never dreamed of doing it until a couple of weeks ago, when I got asked to do it, which is pretty cool, pretty fun, and happy I came out and did it, because it was a fun experience, and then something I could talk about forever."

Double-digit aerial performance teams are banding together June 13-14 for the Dayton Air Show.

Check out more on the event and Battle's experience from DeBerardino below:

"Air Jordan" ✈️



Bengals safety Jordan Battle's "once in a lifetime opportunity" — strapping into the cockpit of an F/A-18 Super Hornet for a back-seat flight with Lt. Ronny Hafeza of the U.S. Navy @BlueAngels.



I caught up with Jordan after his wild ride in the Dayton skies. pic.twitter.com/hybnFIyCSP — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) June 11, 2026

✈️There goes #Bengals safety Jordan Battle!



Battle was selected for a Blue Angel ride ahead of the @DaytonAirShow! @WDTN pic.twitter.com/eOhKDFWhpe — Kayler Smith - WDTN (@KaylerSmithTV) June 10, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.