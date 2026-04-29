Cincinnati Bengals Assign Rookie Jersey Numbers to 2026 NFL Draft Picks

The Bengals revealed rookie jersey numbers on Wednesday morning as the whole team gets slotted with digits ahead of the big work ramp-up next month.

Cincinnati made seven selections in the draft, going in this order: EDGE Cashius Howell, CB Tacario Davis, G/C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, G/C Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries, and DT Landon Robinson.

New Digits

Cincinnati Bengals third round pick Tacario Davis holds his jersey at a press conference during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The numbers for each player are listed below:

Howell: #55

Davis: #20

Parker: #62

Lew: #65

Endries: #84

Young: #86

Robinson: #96

All in all, Cincinnati is getting a nice influx of talent this offseason as all those players try to make new legacies for their respective numbers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor touched on the value they got in the draft, particularly with Howell.

"I don't remember that particular story with Cashius being there at (pick number) 41, but that was a pleasant surprise for us," Taylor noted. "You just always have to do the exercise where you're ordering guys in the first round and then where you are picking in the second round. I think it just fell in our favor with guys who we thought were really good fits for where we are as a team and some needs that we had. It just fit us really well. Maybe there are some years where one of the players we took doesn't fit a particular need, but would come in here, and we have a vision for him, but this year it did. It's just a really exciting group."

Cincinnati now turns the page to more offseason workouts and the full team likely coming together next month. There are also no major star contract disputes to deal with in the coming months.

The Bengals can extend names like Dax Hill and DJ Turner II, but it's hard to argue they are underpaid/undervalued entering the back half of spring.

"I don't know. I think sometimes it's made a lot in the public eye, but not so much here," Taylor said about the lack of contract haggling helping them focus more on team building this offseason. "That's the business part of things you just deal with. Outside of that, we were able to kind of put that aside. I wouldn't say that changed anything for us."

Check out how the bumbers look on jerseys below:

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.