After focusing on rebuilding their defense all offseason long, the Bengals addressed their offense in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bengals selected Auburn center Connor Lew with the 128th overall pick on Saturday afternoon.

The Bengals were targeting Lew at pick 110, but traded down with the Jets. They sent pick 110 and 199 to New York in exchange for picks 128 and 140.

Lew gives them much needed dept on their interior of their offensive line.

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Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) sets the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lew gives the Bengals a true center of the future behind veteran Ted Karras. He isn't even 21 years old yet. He played as a freshman and appeared in 29 games for the Tigers. He had a 3rd-4th round grade according to Dane Brugler.

"Lew isn’t a strong drive blocker and needs to develop better consistency, but he has the movement skills and instincts to get the job done in the NFL," Brugler wrote. "He has starting potential, if he stays healthy and proves he can match up physically with NFL power."

Lew is coming off of a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in October, but is expected to be cleared for training camp. He would've been a second round pick or better had he not suffered the injury.

"We're thinking I'll be 100% for training camp," Lew said on a conference call. "The knee feels great."

Lance Zierlein had a third round grade on the Auburn product and compared him to Zach Frazier.

"Lew is a team captain recovering from an ACL injury suffered in October 2025," Zierlein wrote. "He’s a natural bender with better foot quickness and athleticism than he shows in the Auburn run scheme. He has strong hands and a strong core to neutralize. He can bump and climb with good fluidity. He’s average as a drive blocker and needs to play with better consistency to mirror the rush without over-setting. His frame and game will continue to improve with time. Lew’s toughness, intelligence and leadership give him a slight grade bump and are core traits that should make him a solid starter."

The Bengals needed to bolster their offensive line room and add a center that could be part of the future. Lew is coming off of a torn ACL, otherwise he would've went much sooner. After trading down in the fourth, the Bengals got good value with this selection.

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