Cincinnati Bengals Have Bright Future Behind Key Offensive Building Block

This offseason, the Bengals opted to go all-in to win with Joe Burrow under center. Burrow's no longer the young up-and-coming quarterback. He's an established star. His career is far from over, but Cincinnati can't afford to waste any more years while he's a Bengal.

As a result, they went out and added players like Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook this offseason in an attempt to push for a Super Bowl as early as this season.

Still, the future is bright behind a few encouraging young pieces.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested Bengals offensive lineman Amarius Mims was the best building block for the team to build around going forward. With the question marks that have surrounded the Bengals for a few years, Mims could be the perfect solution to anchor the offensive line for years to come.

Perfect Offensive Line Building Block

Amarius Mims joins the Bengals, speaking at a press conference at Paycor Stadium on Friday April 26, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Cincinnati Bengals don't have a great recent track record of developing offensive linemen, much to the chagrin of fans who would prefer to see Joe Burrow upright. However, Cincinnati may have itself a gem in third-year tackle Amarius Mims," Knox wrote. "Mims, a 2024 first-round pick out of Georgia, has made 32 appearances with 30 starts in two seasons. While he's had his ups and downs, he also showed a lot of growth in his second season, as Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker noted when placing Mims on his 2026 all-breakout team.

"The Bengals have struggled to find true building blocks along their offensive line pretty much throughout the Burrow era. If Mims can take more positive strides in Year 3, however, he should become a long-term anchor in Cincinnati."

The Bengals have seen first-hand what a struggling offensive line can do to a team. They have struggled to compete because of their offensive line and defense for the last few years.

As a result, a young piece like Mims to help lead the way is exactly what the Bengals need. He's a very talented offensive tackle with the ability to emerge as one of the better players at his position in the AFC this season.

Mims didn't give up a sack down the stretch last season. He also posted solid run blocking and pass blocking scores while helping anchor the improved Bengals offensive line. If he can continue to improve, the Bengals might have a franchise offensive tackle on their roster.

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