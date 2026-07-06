This Bengals team is ready to compete. The additions of guys like Dexter Lawrence II and Bryan Cook are monumental and should provide an even bigger positive impact than we expect this coming season.

That said, several players remain from previous seasons, both as free agent signings and draft picks that will play a large role in helping the city of Cincinnati gain its first Lombardi Trophy, both on offense and on defense.

Let's dive into the three most-underrated players on the team

Orlando Brown Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) performs an under the bar drill at the Bengals NFL practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown has been cited for negative plays by fans and media alike, and rightfully so, as there are times when he struggles on an island. That said, he has still provided a solid floor compared to any left tackles the Bengals had post-Andrew Whitworth.

Brown was enjoying his best season to date in the NFL as a pass-blocker in 2024 before breaking his leg midway through the season, posting no lower than a 66.5 PFF grade in that metric before getting injured.

After attempting to play with the injury, Brown bounced back last season and plowed through the entire season, albeit with inconsistent levels of play. His best moments came during Joe Burrow's return to the lineup across Weeks 13 and 14, when he posted back-to-back grades over 90 as a pass-blocker, per PFF, including a career-high 91.5 mark against the Ravens.

There is a very real possibility that Brown was continuing to bounce back from his injury last season while also building chemistry with promising rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild. He is integral to the Bengals' success this season.

T.J. Slaton

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (98) wraps up before a preseason training camp practice in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some may view Slaton as a player worth cutting following the trade of Dexter Lawrence. That may be short-sighted, as Slaton is the type of player that you want as quality depth along the defensive line.

Across last season, Slaton made multiple big plays as a run-stopper on the Bengals' D-line against against combo blocks and double-teams. And while he may not produce enough as a pass-rusher at the nose tackle position to warrant starting, he still managed a career-high three sacks from that position.

Slaton is a solid complement to Dexter Lawrence at nose tackle and, in some instances, should slot in as an extra run stuffer in goal line situations.

Having depth like Slaton on the defensive line provides a cushion throughout the season, and he has all the feelings of somebody who could make a critical play in a close game down the stretch if he is in for Lawrence.

Erick All Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Erick All Jr. runs a route during spring practice on at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Erick All could still be the future of the tight end position for the Bengals following his knee injury.

Throughout his career, All has faced adversity from injuries suffered in college and the pros alike, a torn ACL in his right knee caused him to fall to the fourth round of the draft when the Bengals picked him, and during what was an extremely promising rookie season, he tore the same ACL again, only this time it took multiple surgeries to repair the damage done.

Now, as we approach the 2026 season, All is fully healthy and ready to earn his place within the a crowd Bengals tight end room now featuring Jack Endries.

All showcased impressive versatility during his rookie season in Cincinnati, showing solid blocking ability in-line and a strong presence as a receiver. All has continued to win the affection of the coaches, even coming off of a severe injury.

With Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample lacking versatility like All has, there is a good chance All could regain significant playing time quickly this fall.

Should he pick up where he left off before tearing his ACL in 2024, All could prove to be a valuable playmaker alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

TJ Slaton eating a combo and then 2 gapping the LG. Makes the run stop crossing across his face. pic.twitter.com/8x9I9XrOrO — mike (@bengals_sans) October 7, 2025

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