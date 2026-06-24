DJ Turner II Calls on Bengals Fans For Nickname Ideas After Switching Jersey Numbers

DJ Turner II doesn't want to be known as "Agent Zero" across his jersey number switch entering the 2026 season. The Bengals' top cornerback spoke about going from No. 20 to No. 0 last week in the locker room with Local 12's Yanni Tragellis.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas already cemented that nickname during his time in the league two decades ago. Turner is hoping Bengals fans come up with something fun for a zero-tied nickname.

Forge New Nickname Path

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The fourth-year player is entering a contract season after getting selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Cincinnati.

"Gilbert Arenas already got that, so it's like I'm not gonna take his, you know what I'm saying. So, we gotta come up with something different," Turner noted.

"Maybe the fans will go out, and we'll have a vote for the best nickname for DJ Turner," Tragellis responded.

"Exactly, and then we can figure it out, but it can't be Agent Zero, because he already got it," Turner noted about the "vibe" that is jersey No. 0.

It's been another big offseason of travel for the thoughtful receiver clamp.

Turner went back to Japan and also spent time in India visiting the famous Taj Mahal, among other travels.

"Went to Vietnam, India, and Japan, and yeah, went to them three, and I can't really choose a favorite, they all got stuff, but I loved India, though. Vietnam was beautiful, and I've been in Japan twice now, so it was great," Turner said.

India stood out as the most influential in his life.

"India was the most influential trip I ever took," Turner said. "I just learned so much ... it's gonna help you on the football field, it's gonna help me in my regular day life, it's gonna help me with my family, like, literally everything it's gonna help in every aspect of life."

The 25-year-old is coming off a 2025 season where he tallied 18 pass breakups (third in the NFL), and according to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks posted a 75.6 passer rating when targeting his coverage area.

The speedster was the biggest bright spot on a dark Bengals defense.

He figures to be an even bigger leader this offseason and beyond, especially if the Bengals can nail down an extension with him before Week 1 kicks off.

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