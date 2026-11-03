Cincinnati Bengals Hoping Uniform Combo's Bad Juju Doesn't Carry Overseas

The pants the Cincinnati Bengals will wear in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid is a combination of the colors in the Spanish flag, red and yellow.

And that’s bad news based on history.

In addition to going back to their new orange pants with black stripes, the Bengals will wear white jerseys and white socks.

They are 1-4 in this uniform combo and 2-8 in all combos that include orange pants.

The last time the Bengals wore white-orange-black-white combo, they not only lost, but they also failed to score. That was the 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium last year in Week 15.

Bengals' Uniform Combination for Spain Has Produced Lopsided Results

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the five games in the white-orange-black-white combo, the Bengals have been outscored 137-61.

The Bengals were schedule to depart for Spain on Tuesday evening. They will arrive in Madrid on Wednesday morning and treat that as an off day before practicing Thursday and Friday.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said he won’t rely much on his notes from the 2019 London game because the travel schedule is much different.

In 2019, the Bengals flew to London after practicing Thursday afternoon. They landed Friday morning and went straight to practice.

Cincinnati lost that game 24-10 to fall to 0-8 in Taylor’s first season as head coach.

“It’s different,” Taylor said of this year’s trip during his Monday news conference. “Then, we went on Thursday. This time it’s Tuesday. The week shapes up different. It speeds up the coaches a bit so that the comfort of being here in our office is different than on the road. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to prepare on the road.

“As much as you can get done here before you get on the plane, you’d prefer to do that, clean things up as you go,” he continued. “You treat it like a six-day week. You’d like to sleep on the plane. We work good hours. You’d also like to be able to deal with the time change when you get there and not feel sluggish. We’ll get our sleep when we can get it on the plane.”

Here is a look at the five previous games the Bengals played in the white-orange-black-white uniform combo.

Week 15, 2025: Ravens 24, Bengals 0

Week 11, 2025: Steelers 34, Bengals 12

Week 4, 2025: Broncos 28, Bengals 3

Week 18, 2024: Bengals 19, Steelers 17

Week 11, 2024: Chargers 34, Bengals 27

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