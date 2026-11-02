Bengals Narrow Betting Favorites in Spain Battle Against Falcons

Cincinnati is headed to Europe as betting favorites over the Atlanta Falcons this week. The team opened as three-point favorites Monday morning on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 51.5 points overall.

Both teams are struggling to beat the number this season as Cincinnati failed to cover as 13.5-point favorites on Sunday. They sit at 3-4 against the spread in 2026, while Atlanta is 3-5.

The Bengals just beat the Titans 43-36 to get to 5-2 on the 2026 season.

"We found a way to win. We talked all week about playing a complete game. We talked about all those things. That's obviously our intent," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "Today didn't go that way for us, but I'm not going to lose sight of the fact that our guys stepped up at the end of the game, kept it together, and believed we were going to find a way to win. I don't care what their (the Titans') record is. They have been in a lot of games this year.

"So, our guys, in all phases, stepped up and found a way to walk off a winner. I get the chance after a win to clean things up. We need to clean up, go on the road to Spain, and find a way to get another one."

Cincinnati has won its past three games against the Falcons, last losing to them in the 2010 season, 39-32.

The Bengals have played two international games in their history, both in London last decade. In their last trip across the pond, Cincinnati took on a 24-10 loss to the Rams at Wembley Stadium during Taylor's first season in 2019.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to grow the game internationally. That's an important part of what we do," Taylor said this past offseason about the contest. "I think it's awesome the brand of the Bengals gets extended internationally. We've got a lot of great players on the team that the world will get to watch on center stage."

Cincinnati kicks off against Atlanta at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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