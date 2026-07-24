Cincinnati Bengals 'Who Dey' Cracks Top 10 NFL Stadium Chants

Cincinnati sports fans have found creative ways to cheer for their teams, and when it comes to the Bengals, the phrase 'Who Dey!' quickly became synonymous with the organization.

'Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey Think Gonna Beat Dem Bengals! Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey Think Gonna Beat Dem Bengals! NOOOBODY!"

It cracked the list of Sports Illustrated's

Top 10 NFL Stadium Chants and Fight Songs.

"Who Dey" Misses Top 5 of Best NFL Chants

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals fan waves before a game between the Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On their recent rankings of the Top 10 NFL Stadium Chants, SI had the Bengals 'Who Dey!' listed at number 6, beating out chants and fight songs of teams such as the Dolphins, Packers, Bears, and Bills.

The main point of contention with this ranking for many may come for the Saints 'Who Dat' chant just beating out the Bengals for the fifth spot on the list, something that SI writer Karl Rasmussen pointed out.

"You may have noticed that the Bengals and Saints have strikingly similar stadium chants." Rasmussen said. "While fans in New Orleans bellow 'Who Dat,' fans in Cincinnati can often be heard shouting, 'Who Dey?'

"The Bengals’ chant originated in 1981, stemming from a popular local car commercial and a beloved beer, Hudepohl Beer vendors at the team’s former stomping grounds, Riverfront Stadium, used to offer the local beer by shouting 'Hudy!' to fans. That eventually transitioned to 'Who Dey' Rasmussen said of 'Who Dey's' origin. it evolved further after fans incorporated the song played in commercials by Red Frazier’s Ford of Cincinnati, which goes, 'Who’s going to give you a better deal than Red Frazier … nobody!' The combination of both resulted in the Bengals chant. 'Who dey? Who dey? Who dey say is gonna beat the Bengals? … Nobody!'”

Rasmussen noted the tension between Bengals and Saints fans over the years.

"The similarities between the Saints and Bengals chants have caused some contention between the two fan bases over the years, particularly regarding which chant came first" Rasmussen confirmed. "Neither side has backed down, however, and the chants have become game-day traditions for their respective fan base."

Tension or not, there should be plenty of Who Dey chants coming from Paycor stadium this season.

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