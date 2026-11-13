The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is most known for Joe Burrow’s four turnovers and the loss of long snapper Clark Harris, resulting in missed game-winning kicks at the end of regulation and in overtime of a 23-20 loss.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase remembers the game for something else.

Actually, two of something else – both of his middle fingers.

Chase infamously threw double birds in the face of Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the gesture was immortalized by a photographer. And that picture has been printed and made into shirts, blankets and other mementos that often find their way back to Chase.

Bengals WR Chase Said He'd Flash Double Birds Again in Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase shares a laugh during a press conference, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The receiver said he’s often asked to sign items with the photo on them.

“I love it,” he said.

Why?

“Because I want to do it again,” Chase said. “But I don’t want to get fined. But I love it. It’s a cool picture, honestly.”

The display in 2022 resulted in the first fine of Chase’s career, as the NFL docked him $23,870 for “multiple unsportsmanlike conducts.”

The double birds didn’t draw a flag on the field, but he was penalized 15 yards for taunting after an incomplete pass on fourth and 2 with 1:51 remaining and the Bengals trailing 20-14.

Chase has been fined five other times in his career, although the one for obscene gestures in Week 2 against Houston was rescinded.

He also drew a $15,914 taunting penalty and fine later in 2022 against Kansas City; a $31,599 fine for verbally abusing an official in 2024 at Kansas City; a $19,697 fine for an obscene gesture against Baltimore in 2024; and a one-game suspension that amounted to a loss of $507,156 for spitting on Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey last year.

Sunday’s game against the Steelers will be two days shy of the one-year anniversary of that incident.

While Chase said he doesn’t want to get fined again, he said he would accept the punishment and flash the double birds to another team in the right situation.

“If it was the Super Bowl, yes,” he said. “I would definitely do it again.”

What about an AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.

“I might have to call Chad (Johnson) for that one,” he said.

While Chase won his appeal of the fine in Houston this year, he knew there was no way he would win an appeal after the double birds in 2022.

“There's no appealing that fine because I'm red handed in photos. It's hard to get out of that one.”

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.